The Monique Woolley Foundation Holds Ambassador Inauguration Ceremony Advocating for Suicide Survivors and Mental Health

The Monique Woolley Foundation #WFBTY When Feeling Blue Think Yellow Ambassador 2025 Inductees. www.themowoolleyfoundation.org Darrell Dupre, Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, Amour Delus, Isabella Blake-Thomas (left to right) on the Yellow Carpet. Ray-Ray McCloud, NFL Wide Reciever and Return Specialist for the Atlanta Falcons on the Yellow Carpet. Capri Everitt, Singer, Songwriter, and Guinness World Record Recipient on the Yellow Carpet. Chico Brown, Amour Delus, Michelle Stokes, Nikita Leone, Rico E. Anderson (Left to Right) on the Yellow Carpet.

An empowering evening honoring #WFBTY 2025 ambassadors, advocating for suicide survivors and mental health awareness, inspiring change, and breaking stigma.

...Monique’s story is not just my own—it’s the story of so many who silently suffer. We are here to remind those struggling with mental health that their lives matter...” — Amour Delus, founder and CEO of the Monique Woolley Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monique Woolley Foundation held its inaugural Ambassador Inauguration Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at XO Banquet Hall in North Hollywood, CA, to recognize the 2025 ambassadors committed to advocating for suicide survivors and mental health awareness. The event, dedicated to strength, unity, and empowerment, brought together survivors, supporters, and advocates to inspire change and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

The evening was hosted by the British mother-daughter duo director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas and actress-producer Isabella Blake-Thomas. The event included a star-studded yellow carpet welcoming celebrities and supporters of the foundation’s mission.

Many celebrities, athletes, music artists, and entertainment industry executives stood in solidarity with the cause and walked the yellow carpet. Attendees included NFL wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud III of the Atlanta Falcons; singer-songwriter Capri Everitt; actor-director Shedrack Anderson (Gracie’s Choice, Fat Albert); actor Brennan Keel Cook (Love You to Death); music artist Chef Sean; Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond; Grammy-nominated musician 4rest; Primetime Emmy-winning actor Kim Estes; Chico Brown, producer and CEO of Cinema Libre Diversity; Hahn and Aaron Brown, wife and son of the late George Brown, founding member of Kool & The Gang; celebrity chef Nikita Leone; entertainment entrepreneur Michelle Stokes; and actress Nimi Adokiye, along with many others who showed their support for the foundation’s mission.

During the ceremony, Pastor Torrian Scott led the official induction of the ambassadors, honoring their pledge to support individuals struggling with depression and reinforcing The Monique Woolley Foundation’s #WFBTY (When Feeling Blue Think Yellow) foundation’s message: “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

Among the inductees were Olympian Sharrieffa Barksdale; Angel Collins, U.S. Army veteran and realtor; Diana Nguyen, entrepreneur and podcast host; Danielle McKnight, businesswoman and tattoo artist; Misty Smith, massage therapist; Humberto Meza, actor and author; Jennifer Messina, Army veteran and music artist; Jennifer Jost, wealth advisor; Tania Carmenate, songwriter; Gloria Jimenez, model and 2024 USOA Ms. Beverly Hills; Robert D. Jones, retired U.S. military veteran; Tanasha Allwood, author and producer; and Darrell Dupre, vice president of the Monique Woolley Foundation.

The Monique Woolley Foundation’s newly inducted ambassadors shared their powerful personal stories as survivors, emphasizing that mental health challenges, including depression and suicidal thoughts, can affect anyone. Their testimonies reinforced the foundation’s mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide essential support for those in need.

Musical performances added emotional depth to the night, moving the audience with powerful artistry. Singer Nova Marie delivered a heartfelt performance, while pianist Mahesh Balasooriya performed the original melody for #WhenFeelingBlueThinkYellow.

Amour Delus, the founder and CEO of the Monique Woolley Foundation, created the organization as a tribute to her daughter, Monique Woolley, whose life was tragically lost to suicide. Channeling her grief into action, Delus has made it her mission to offer support, advocacy, and hope to individuals impacted by mental illness. The foundation serves as a safe haven where survivors can share their experiences, connect with resources, and contribute to dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Losing Monique changed my life forever, and I vowed to turn that tragedy into a mission to help others. Through this foundation, I find purpose,” said Amour Delus, founder and CEO of the Monique Woolley Foundation. “Monique’s story is not just my own—it’s the story of so many who silently suffer. We are here to remind those struggling with mental health that their lives matter. Together, we will change the conversation, erase the stigma, and ensure no one feels invisible in their pain. We are here to support, to listen, and to let everyone know: ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’

The Monique Woolley Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to their Vice President Darrell Dupre, and event location sponsor XO Banquet Hall for their unwavering support in making this event possible.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges or thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. The Monique Woolley Foundation is dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness, but it is not a crisis hotline. Please reach out…we care. #WhenFeelingBlueThinkYellow

For more information and ways to support, visit www.themowoolleyfoundation.org and follow @themowoolleyfoundation on Instagram and Facebook.

For media inquiries, contact Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR, at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

About The Monique Woolley Foundation’s #WFBTY (When Feeling Blue Think Yellow)

Mission Statement Our Mission

The Monique Woolley Foundation is dedicated to providing a sanctuary for individuals struggling with mental health challenges, including depression and suicidal thoughts. Our Sanctuary Spa Space offers a compassionate intake process that connects individuals with comprehensive wraparound resources.

We provide a range of health and wellness services facilitated by certified and licensed professionals, including therapy, healing circles, massages, chaplain services, art classes, educational workshops, group facilitation, support groups, mentoring, nutrition and diet consultations, yoga, and meditation. Our goal is to create a safe and supportive environment where those facing mental health struggles can find healing, connection, and hope—ensuring that no one ever feels alone.

Led by founder and CEO Amour Delus, our Southern California-based team is committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in our community. As we work to save lives—one story at a time, one life at a time—your support helps bring this vision to reality.

The Monique Woolley Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

www.themowoolleyfoundation.org

Amour Delus, CEO & Founder of The Monique Woolley Foundation interviews with Real TV Films on the Yellow Carpet at the Ambassador Inauguration Ceremony.

