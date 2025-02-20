Governor Josh Stein Advocates For $19 Billion In Federal Helene Recovery Funds

“Hurricane Helene destroyed so much across western North Carolina – lives, homes, businesses, farms, and infrastructure -- and our state is facing nearly $60 billion in damages. Despite a focused response from federal, state, local, and private sector and nonprofit partners in the immediate aftermath, five months later, it is clear that much more help is needed to restore and rebuild western North Carolina. That’s why I am requesting $19 billion in federal funds for Helene recovery. We must support home rebuilding, restore critical infrastructure, keep businesses open, shore up local governments, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters. The state has already committed more than $1 billion in funding, and I am working with the legislature to deliver more needed resources. With continued commitment of the federal and state governments, we will enable the people of western North Carolina to come back stronger than ever before.”