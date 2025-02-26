Stanley Tucci Receives Conclave Cross, Crafted by Florence’s Bottega Orafa Paolo Penko, at Star-Studded Hollywood Event

Riccardo Penko presents Stanley Tucci with the handcrafted Conclave cross The Cross of Cardinal Aldo Bellini, played by Stanley Tucci.

The Penko family, renowned artisans for archbishops and popes, crafted Conclave’s jewelry using traditional Florentine techniques

This piece is more than a prop—it carries history, artistry, and deep symbolism” — Riccardo Penko

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conclave ranks among 2024’s most star-studded films, featuring the esteemed likes of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini as they navigate the tense machinations of a fictitious papal election. But just as notable as the powerhouse performances is what those stars were adorned with onscreen: custom crucifixes, weighty rings of office, and gemstone-studded cufflinks.The Vatican-set political thriller has earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design, thanks in no small part to the over 500 intricate pieces of custom jewelry shimmering across virtually every frame. These masterful creations come from Florence’s renowned father-and-son goldsmithing team, Bottega Orafa Paolo Penko, who have crafted jewelry for real-life archbishops, cardinals, and even popes.During a glamorous, star-studded event in Hollywood, right before the Oscars, Stanley Tucci was presented with the original cross he wore in Conclave, where he portrayed Cardinal Bellini. The stunning piece was gifted by Riccardo Penko, one of the artisans behind the film’s jewelry collection, which was created in collaboration with costume designer Lisy Christl and costume supervisor Ilaria Marmugi.Tucci’s cross, with its distinctive shape, is inspired by the Giottesque design of Franciscan crucifixes. At its center, bathed in light, is a pelican feeding its young—an ancient Christian symbol of self-sacrifice and redemption. According to legend, if its chicks were starving, the pelican would pierce its chest to nourish them with its blood, mirroring Christ’s ultimate sacrifice.For three generations, the Penko family has crafted exceptional works in the heart of Florence, a city where tradition and artistry intertwine. Their creations for Conclave—including rings, cufflinks, brooches, chains, and cardinal crosses—were meticulously designed with historical and cultural accuracy, using traditional Florentine techniques such as openwork, burin engraving, and lost-wax casting.Each jewelry piece was accompanied by a booklet, providing actors with details on the materials, craftsmanship, and symbolism behind their accessories—offering an immersive touch to their performances.In a film where cardinal attire and rings of office must reflect authentic Vatican tradition, the cross stands out as a deeply personal piece—one that encapsulates each cardinal’s essence, balancing sacredness, symbolism, and artistic beauty. Through the meticulous work of Bottega Orafa Paolo Penko, Conclave not only brings history to life but also redefines the role of jewelry in cinema, transforming accessories into speaking jewels—narratives of faith, power, and legacy.

