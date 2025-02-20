Century Aluminum Company Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales $631.0 million

Net sales $631.0 million

Reported net income attributable to Century stockholders of $47.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $45.9 million, or $0.49 per share; Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders of $82.4 million

, or $0.49 per share; Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders of $82.4 million Ending cash and cash equivalents of $32.9 million and strong liquidity of $244.5 million as of December 31, 2024

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Net sales $2.2 billion

Net sales $2.2 billion

Reported net income attributable to Century stockholders of $339.4 million, or $3.29 per share; adjusted net income of $104.0 million, or $1.11 per share; Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders of $245.2 million

, or $1.11 per share; Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders of $245.2 million Recorded highest annual production volume at Sebree, KY over past 5 years

Completed Iceland billet casthouse expansion project increasing value-add product offerings

Recorded $92.6 million Section 45X production tax credit including direct and indirect material costs now eligible

Selected by U.S. Department of Energy to receive $500.0 million grant to build a new aluminum smelter

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

$MM (except shipments and per share data) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 FY 2024 FY 2023 Shipments (tonnes) 166,677 168,755 677,967 700,680 Net sales $ 631.0 $ 539.1 $ 2,220.3 $ 2,185.4 Net income (loss) attributable to Century stockholders $ 47.7 $ 47.3 $ 339.4 $ (43.1 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Century stockholders $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 3.29 $ (0.47 ) Adjusted net income(1) attributable to Century stockholders $ 45.9 $ 60.0 $ 104.0 $ 30.7 Adjusted earnings per share(1) attributable to Century stockholders $ 0.49 $ 0.63 $ 1.11 $ 0.33 Adjusted EBITDA(1) attributable to Century stockholders $ 82.4 $ 103.7 $ 245.2 $ 120.0 Notes: (1) Non-GAAP measure; see reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, shipments of primary aluminum decreased 1% sequentially. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 17% sequentially primarily due to higher third-party alumina sales, higher aluminum price, and increased regional premiums.

Century reported net income attributable to Century stockholders of $47.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a $0.4 million improvement sequentially primarily attributed to a nonrecurring benefit from a force majeure settlement, recovery from Hurricane Beryl, and improved realized metal prices and regional premiums offset by the one-time IRA 45X adjustment for final regulations published in the third quarter. Fourth quarter results were impacted by $0.7 million of net exceptional items, in particular $5.8 million of unrealized losses on forward derivative contracts (net of tax), more than offset by $5.3 million in share-based compensation costs and $2.0 million of lower cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment (net of tax). Thus, Century reported an adjusted net income of $45.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a $14.1 million change sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $82.4 million. This was a sequential decrease of $21.3 million due to updated U.S. Treasury guidance allowing a one-time Section 45X true up in the third quarter. Normalizing for the one-time Section 45X true up, Adjusted EBITDA improved primarily driven by favorable realized LME and regional price premiums and a nonrecurring benefit from a force majeure settlement, partially offset by additional operating expenses and higher raw materials costs.

Century's liquidity position at December 31, 2024, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $32.9 million and $211.6 million in combined borrowing availability, was $244.5 million.

For the full year 2024, shipments of primary aluminum decreased by 3% sequentially. Net sales for the full year 2024 increased by $34.9 million sequentially, primarily due to higher realized aluminum prices.

Century reported net income attributable to Century stockholders of $339.4 million for the full year 2024, a $382.5 million improvement from the full year 2023. Full year 2024 results were impacted by $217.5 million of exceptional items, in particular recognition of the bargain purchase gain from the Jamalco acquisition of $245.9 million, $5.5 million of net losses on forward derivative contracts (net of tax), $6.4 million lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment (net of tax), partially offset by $15.5 million in share-based compensation costs, $4.7 million related to the power equipment failure at Jamalco and $6.9 million related to the hurricane impact at Jamalco. Thus, Century reported an adjusted net income of $104.0 million, a $73.3 million improvement from the full year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders for the full year 2024 was $245.2 million, an increase of $125.2 million compared to the prior year, primarily driven by higher metal prices and lower input costs partially offset by lower regional premiums, lower value-added product mix and increased operating expenses.

First Quarter 2025 Outlook

The company expects first quarter Adjusted EBITDA to range between $75 to $85 million based on improved metal pricing and regional premiums offset by higher energy and raw material costs.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate Century's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of Century’s ongoing operating performance and ability to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance an overall understanding of Century’s performance and our investors’ ability to review Century’s business from the same perspective as management. The tables below, under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Century's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA included in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made by Century Aluminum Company management on the quarterly conference call, for example, may include statements regarding: Our assessment of global and local financial and economic conditions; Our assessment of the aluminum market and aluminum prices (including premiums); Our assessment of prices of our key raw materials and supply and availability of those key raw materials, including alumina, coke, pitch and aluminum fluoride; Our assessment of power prices and availability, including any potential curtailments or other disruptions in the supply of power; The impact of the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East, including any sanctions and export controls targeting Russia and businesses or individuals tied to Russia; The future financial and operating performance of the Company and its subsidiaries; Our ability to successfully manage market risk and to control or reduce costs; Our plans and expectations with respect to future operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, including any plans and expectations to curtail or restart production, including the expected impact of any such actions on our future financial and operating performance; Our plans and expectations with regards to future operations of our Mt. Holly smelter, including our expectations as to any restart of curtailed production at Mt. Holly including the timing, costs and benefits associated with restarting curtailed production; Our plans with regards to the future of our Hawesville smelter; Our plans and expectations with regards to the Grundartangi casthouse project, including our expectations as to the timing, costs and benefits associated with the Grundartangi casthouse project; Our ability to successfully obtain and/or retain competitive power arrangements for our operations, including securing necessary power arrangement for the greenfield project; The impact of Section 232 and 301 trade actions, including tariffs or other trade remedies, the extent to which any such remedies may be changed, including through exclusions or exemptions, and the duration of any trade remedy; The impact of any new or changed law, regulation, including, without limitation, sanctions or other similar remedies or restrictions or any changes in interpretation of existing laws or regulations; Our anticipated tax liabilities, benefits or refunds including the realization of U.S. and certain foreign deferred tax assets and liabilities; Our ability to qualify for and realize potential tax benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the anticipated amounts of such benefits; Our expectations regarding the availability of the $500 million DOE grant to our greenfield smelter project, including our ability to negotiate favorable terms and conditions related to such grant, as well as our ability to raise additional capital through additional grants, incentives, subsidized loans and other debt and equity funding to support construction of a new aluminum smelter and our ability to successfully complete our greenfield smelter project; Our ability to access existing or future financing arrangements and the terms of any such future financing arrangements; Our ability to repay or refinance debt in the future; Our ability to recover losses from our insurance; Our assessment and estimates of our pension and other postretirement liabilities, legal and environmental liabilities and other contingent liabilities; Our assessment of any future tax audits and expected outcomes; Negotiations with current labor unions or future representation by a union of our employees; Our assessment of any information technology-related risks, including the risk from cyberattacks or other data security breaches; Our plans and expectations regarding potential M&A and joint venture activity including our ability to consummate such transactions and our assessments of certain risks associated with the same, including, for example, unforeseen costs and expenses associated with unidentified liabilities, and difficulties integrating an acquired asset into our existing operations; and Our future business objectives, plans, strategies and initiatives, including our competitive position and prospects.

CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 NET SALES: Related parties $ 340.9 $ 332.1 $ 371.8 Other customers 290.1 207.0 140.5 Total net sales 631.0 539.1 512.3 Cost of goods sold (1) 563.2 457.3 472.9 Gross profit 67.8 81.8 39.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14.8 15.6 8.1 Other operating expense (income) - net 2.2 2.4 2.1 Operating income 50.8 63.8 29.2 Interest expense - affiliates (1.6 ) — (1.5 ) Interest expense (10.1 ) (11.9 ) (7.4 ) Interest income 0.3 0.4 0.9 Net gain (loss) on forward and derivative contracts 2.7 (2.8 ) 17.9 Net gain (loss) on forward and derivative contracts - affiliates (0.1 ) (1.2 ) (6.0 ) Other (expense) income - net 1.1 (4.0 ) (0.8 ) Income before income taxes 43.1 44.3 32.3 Income tax expense (0.2 ) (2.0 ) (6.6 ) Income before equity in earnings of joint ventures 42.9 42.3 25.7 Equity in losses of joint ventures — (0.0 ) (0.1 ) Net income 42.9 42.3 25.6 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.8 ) (5.0 ) (4.4 ) Net income attributable to Century stockholders 47.7 47.3 30.0 Less: net income allocated to participating securities 2.5 2.5 1.6 Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 45.2 $ 44.8 $ 28.4 (1) Including purchases from related party of $75.8, $63.9 and $7.0 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CENTURY STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.30 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 93.0 92.8 92.5 Diluted 98.7 98.4 103.3





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 NET SALES: Related parties $ 1,312.1 $ 1,612.1 Other customers 908.2 573.3 Total net sales 2,220.3 2,185.4 Cost of goods sold (1) 2,033.9 2,093.5 Gross profit 186.4 91.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56.8 44.3 Other operating expense - net 6.8 15.8 Operating income (loss) 122.8 31.8 Interest expense - affiliates (6.7 ) (1.8 ) Interest expense (36.4 ) (33.7 ) Interest income 2.1 2.0 Net (loss) gain on forward and derivative contracts (1.6 ) (62.4 ) Net gain (loss) on forward and derivative contracts - affiliates 3.6 0.6 Bargain purchase gain 245.9 — Other (loss) income - net (3.3 ) (3.3 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 326.4 (66.8 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (3.2 ) 14.6 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of joint ventures 323.2 (52.2 ) Equity in losses of joint ventures — (0.1 ) Net Income (loss) 323.2 (52.3 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (16.2 ) (9.2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Century stockholders 339.4 (43.1 ) Less: net income allocated to participating securities 17.9 — Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 321.5 $ (43.1 ) (1) Including purchases from related party of $254.8 and $181.4 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CENTURY STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 3.46 $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ 3.29 $ (0.47 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 92.8 92.4 Diluted 98.4 92.4





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32.9 $ 88.8 Restricted cash 2.8 1.5 Accounts receivable - net 75.8 53.7 Non-trade receivables 13.2 36.2 Due from affiliates 25.1 20.2 Manufacturing credit receivable 81.5 59.3 Inventories 539.0 477.0 Derivative assets 4.2 2.9 Prepaid and other current assets 28.3 27.5 Total current assets 802.8 767.1 Property, plant and equipment - net 978.3 1,004.2 Manufacturing credit receivable - less current portion 70.4 — Other assets 87.9 75.2 TOTAL $ 1,939.4 $ 1,846.5 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable, trade $ 187.3 $ 249.5 Accrued compensation and benefits 49.8 38.1 Due to affiliates 109.3 101.4 Accrued and other current liabilities 41.9 50.9 Derivative liabilities 4.4 1.4 Deferred credit - preliminary bargain purchase gain — 273.4 Current debt due to affiliates — 10.0 Current maturities of long-term debt 70.9 38.3 Total current liabilities 463.6 763.0 Long-term debt 447.3 430.9 Long-term debt due to affiliates 10.0 — Accrued benefits costs - less current portion 115.2 120.3 Other liabilities 92.6 66.3 Deferred taxes 71.2 72.4 Asset retirement obligations - less current portion 61.5 49.5 Total noncurrent liabilities 797.8 739.4 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Series A Preferred stock (one cent par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 49,715 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024; 160,000 issued and 52,284 outstanding at December 31, 2023) 0.0 0.0 Common stock (one cent par value, 195,000,000 authorized; 100,475,086 issued and 93,288,565 outstanding at December 31, 2024; 99,876,385 issued and 92,689,864 outstanding at December 31, 2023) 1.0 1.0 Additional paid-in capital 2,550.2 2,542.9 Treasury stock, at cost (86.3 ) (86.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90.6 ) (97.9 ) Accumulated deficit (1,664.6 ) (2,004.1 ) Total Century shareholders’ equity 709.7 355.6 Noncontrolling interest (31.7 ) (11.5 ) Total equity 678.0 344.1 TOTAL $ 1,939.4 $ 1,846.5





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 323.2 $ (52.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment 2.3 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments (5.0 ) 87.1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 81.8 74.7 Change in deferred tax (benefit) provision (1.3 ) (30.8 ) Gain on sale of assets (2.3 ) — Bargain purchase gain (245.9 ) — Other non-cash items - net 6.6 3.4 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable - net (29.5 ) 36.9 Non-trade receivables 31.5 4.1 Manufacturing credit receivable (92.6 ) (59.3 ) Due from affiliates (4.9 ) (15.5 ) Inventories (64.3 ) 25.8 Prepaid and other current assets 1.0 2.9 Accounts payable, trade (20.3 ) (19.4 ) Due to affiliates 26.1 51.7 Accrued and other current liabilities (1.2 ) — Force majeure settlement (12.3 ) — Ravenswood retiree legal settlement (2.0 ) (2.0 ) PBGC settlement (0.3 ) (4.5 ) Other - net (15.2 ) 2.8 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (24.6 ) 105.6 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (82.3 ) (95.0 ) Proceeds from co-tenancy assets at Jamalco JV 12.7 0.0 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2.3 25.7 Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired — 11.5 Net cash used in investing activities (67.3 ) (57.8 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 735.4 656.9 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (705.1 ) (758.2 ) Borrowings under Grundartangi casthouse debt facility 25.0 55.0 Repayments on casthouse facility (6.8 ) — Repayments under Iceland term facility (1.2 ) (13.5 ) Borrowings under Vlissingen facility agreement — 10.0 Carbon credit proceeds — 36.8 Carbon credit repayments (10.0 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 37.3 (13.0 ) CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (54.6 ) 34.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 90.3 55.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 35.7 $ 90.3





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (in millions, except shipments) (Unaudited) SHIPMENTS - PRIMARY ALUMINUM(1) United States Iceland Total Tonnes Sales $ Tonnes Sales $ Tonnes Sales $ 2024 4th Quarter 89,613 $ 267.4 77,064 $ 215.2 166,677 $ 482.6 3rd Quarter 97,173 $ 282.6 71,582 $ 202.8 168,755 $ 485.4 2nd Quarter 93,805 $ 266.5 74,103 $ 185.8 167,908 $ 452.3 1st Quarter 97,602 $ 258.1 77,025 $ 189.5 174,627 $ 447.6 Full Year 2024 378,193 $ 1,074.6 299,774 $ 793.3 677,967 $ 1,867.9 Full Year 2023 389,331 $ 1,139.0 311,349 $ 827.0 700,680 $ 1,966.0 Notes: (1) Excludes scrap aluminum sales, purchased aluminum and alumina sales.





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024

$MM



EPS

$MM

EPS

Net income attributable to Century stockholders $ 47.7 $ 0.51 $ 47.3 $ 0.51 Less: net income allocated to participating securities 2.5 0.03 2.5 0.03 Net income allocated to common stockholders 45.2 0.48 44.8 0.48 Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment, net of tax 2.0 0.02 — — Unrealized loss on derivative contracts, net of tax (5.8 ) (0.06 ) 1.9 0.02 Share-based compensation 5.3 0.06 3.2 0.03 Jamalco hurricane impact(1) — — 6.9 0.07 Impact of preferred and convertible shares (0.8 ) (0.01 ) 3.2 0.03 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Century stockholders $ 45.9 $ 0.49 $ 60.0 $ 0.63 Notes: (1)This amount includes Century's 55% share of incremental costs incurred due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl at Jamalco. These costs include repair costs of the damaged port, costs of alternative shipping arrangements and fixed costs incurred while alumina production was impeded.





Three months ended December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Net income attributable to Century stockholders, as reported $ 47.7 $ 47.3 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.8 ) (5.0 ) Net income 42.9 42.3 Interest expense - affiliates 1.6 — Interest expense 10.1 11.9 Interest income (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Net (gain) loss on forward and derivative contracts (2.6 ) 4.0 Other expense (income) - net (1.1 ) 4.0 Income tax expense 0.2 2.0 Operating income 50.8 63.8 Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment 2.4 — Share-based compensation 5.3 3.2 Jamalco hurricane impact (2) — 12.6 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 19.1 24.8 Adjusted EBITDA 77.6 104.4 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.8 ) 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders $ 82.4 $ 103.7 Notes: (2) This amount includes Century's 100% share of incremental costs incurred due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl at Jamalco. These costs include repair costs of the damaged port, costs of alternative shipping arrangements and fixed costs incurred while alumina production was impeded.





Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $MM EPS $MM EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Century stockholders $ 339.4 $ 3.66 $ (43.1 ) $ (0.47 ) Less: net income allocated to participating securities 17.9 0.20 — — Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders 321.5 3.46 (43.1 ) (0.47 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment, net of tax (6.4 ) (0.07 ) (26.2 ) (0.28 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts, net of tax (5.5 ) (0.06 ) 68.3 0.74 Bargain purchase gain (245.9 ) (2.65 ) — — Jamalco hurricane impact (1) 6.9 0.07 — — Hawesville curtailment costs — — 9.0 0.10 Share-based compensation 15.5 0.17 6.6 0.07 Santee Cooper settlement — — (2.5 ) (0.03 ) Jamalco acquisition costs — — 1.5 0.02 Jamalco equipment failure 4.7 0.05 16.7 0.18 Impact of preferred and convertible shares 13.2 0.14 0.4 — Adjusted net income attributable to Century stockholders $ 104.0 $ 1.11 $ 30.7 $ 0.33 Notes: (1) This amount includes Century's 55% share of incremental costs incurred due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl at Jamalco. These costs include repair costs of the damaged port, costs of alternative shipping arrangements and fixed costs incurred while alumina production was impeded.





Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Century stockholders, as reported $ 339.4 $ (43.1 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (16.2 ) (9.2 ) Net income (loss) 323.2 (52.3 ) Interest expense - affiliates 6.7 1.8 Interest expense 36.4 33.7 Interest income (2.1 ) (2.0 ) Net (gain) loss on forward and derivative contracts (2.0 ) 61.8 Bargain purchase gain (245.9 ) — Other expense (income) - net 3.3 3.3 Income tax expense (benefit) 3.2 (14.6 ) Equity in losses of joint ventures — 0.1 Operating income 122.8 31.8 Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment (6.4 ) (30.9 ) Hawesville curtailment costs — 9.0 Share-based compensation 15.5 6.6 Santee Cooper settlement — (2.5 ) Jamalco acquisition costs — 1.5 Jamalco equipment failure 8.5 30.4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 87.7 81.6 Adjusted EBITDA 240.7 127.5 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.5 ) 7.5 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Century stockholders $ 245.2 $ 120.0

