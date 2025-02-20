Submit Release
Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $96.2 million, a 3.8% increase from $92.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 3.2% sequential increase from $93.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin increased to $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $47.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and increased from $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 52.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 51.1% for the corresponding period a year ago and 49.1% for the third quarter of 2024. Operating expenses increased to $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $40.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $11.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operations totaled $10.1 million for the fourth quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $21.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $22.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter totaled $1.7 million, compared to $7.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 increased 3.6% sequentially to approximately $277.3 million compared to approximately $267.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Backlog for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $155.5 million, a 3.3% decrease from $160.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 3.3% sequential increase from $150.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased 11.4% to $359.1 million, from $405.1 million for the prior year. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 51.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 50.6% for the prior year. Net income for 2024 was $6.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share and 1.7% of revenues, compared to $53.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share and 13.2% of revenue in the prior year. Cash flows from operations totaled $50.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 31.8% decrease from cash flows from operations of $74.5 million for the prior year.

Commenting on fourth quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Revenues and gross margins improved. Further margin improvements depend upon higher utilization of our ChiP fab and increased licensing income. These revenue and income streams are synergistic as our standard license provides royalty discounts commensurate to the Licensee’s annual purchases of Vicor modules. Licensing has been gaining traction with companies whose computing hardware is increasingly dependent on high density power system solutions pioneered and patented by Vicor, including NBMs. Avoiding infringement is the ethical choice, but hyper-scalers also want to avoid the risk of their computing hardware being excluded from importation into the United States. Patent infringement has severe consequences.”

“Perfecting our 2nd generation, high density VPD for leading AI applications has taken longer than expected, with the fab out of a new ASIC raising the bar on the density and bandwidth of our current multipliers. 2nd generation VPD will enable AI processors to set new standards for performance and power system efficiency. We are focused on completing development of a high density VPD system for a lead customer ahead of providing demo systems to processor chip companies and hyper-scalers.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on Notified’s website will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on February 20, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.
  
For further information contact:
        
James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Email: invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION              
               
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS      
(Thousands except for per share amounts)              
               
  QUARTER ENDED   YEAR ENDED
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
  DEC 31,   DEC 31,   DEC 31,   DEC 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023
               
               
Product revenue $ 80,392     $ 85,524     $ 312,463     $ 389,187
Royalty revenue   15,774       7,128       46,595       15,872
Net revenues   96,166       92,652       359,058       405,059
Cost of product revenues   45,806       45,308       175,060       200,130
         Gross margin   50,360       47,344       183,998       204,929
               
Operating expenses:              
          Selling, general and administrative   24,171       22,694       96,886       85,714
          Research and development   16,984       17,301       68,922       67,857
          Litigation-contingency expense                       -                           -       19,500                           -
             Total operating expenses   41,155       39,995       185,308       153,571
               
Income (loss) from operations   9,205       7,349       (1,310 )     51,358
               
Other income (expense), net   2,553       3,243       11,797       8,886
               
Income before income taxes   11,758       10,592       10,487       60,244
               
Less: Provision for income taxes   1,516       1,928       4,348       6,644
               
Consolidated net income   10,242       8,664       6,139       53,600
               
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to              
  noncontrolling interest   (4 )     (4 )     10       5
               
Net income attributable to              
  Vicor Corporation $ 10,246     $ 8,668     $ 6,129     $ 53,595
               
               
Net income per share attributable              
  to Vicor Corporation:              
           Basic $ 0.23     $ 0.19     $ 0.14     $ 1.21
           Diluted $ 0.23     $ 0.19     $ 0.14     $ 1.19
               
Shares outstanding:              
           Basic   45,161       44,455       44,912       44,320
           Diluted   45,296       45,017       45,168       45,004
               


VICOR CORPORATION      
       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET    
(Thousands)      
       
       
  DEC 31,   DEC 31,
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets:      
        Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,273     $ 242,219  
        Accounts receivable, net   52,948       52,631  
        Inventories   106,032       106,579  
        Other current assets   26,781       18,937  
                  Total current assets   463,034       420,366  
       
Long-term deferred tax assets   261       296  
Long-term investment, net   2,641       2,530  
Property, plant and equipment, net   152,705       157,689  
Other assets   22,477       14,006  
       
                  Total assets $ 641,118     $ 594,887  
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
        Accounts payable $ 8,737     $ 12,100  
        Accrued compensation and benefits   10,852       11,227  
        Accrued expenses   6,589       5,093  
        Accrued litigation   26,888       6,500  
        Sales allowances   1,667       3,482  
        Short-term lease liabilities   1,716       1,864  
        Income taxes payable   59       746  
        Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments   5,312       3,157  
       
                 Total current liabilities   61,820       44,169  
       
Long-term deferred revenue   -       1,020  
Long-term income taxes payable   3,387       2,228  
Long-term lease liabilities   5,620       6,364  
                 Total liabilities   70,827       53,781  
       
Equity:      
  Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:      
        Capital stock   408,187       384,395  
        Retained earnings   302,803       296,674  
        Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,495 )     (1,273 )
        Treasury stock   (139,424 )     (138,927 )
             Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity   570,071       540,869  
  Noncontrolling interest   220       237  
        Total equity   570,291       541,106  
       
                  Total liabilities and equity $ 641,118     $ 594,887  
       

