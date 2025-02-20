Altair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Software revenue was $179.4 million compared to $155.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 15.0% in reported currency and 16.5% in constant currency

Total revenue was $192.6 million compared to $171.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.3% in reported currency and 13.8% in constant currency

Net income was $1.0 million compared to $19.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease in earnings of $18.7 million. Net income per share, diluted was $0.01 based on 89.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net income per share, diluted of $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2023, based on 89.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net income margin was 0.5% compared to net income margin of 11.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP net income was $47.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $6.3 million. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.52 based on 92.6 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2023, based on 89.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.0 million compared to $53.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.9%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.7% compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023

Cash provided by operating activities was $37.5 million, compared to $21.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023

Free cash flow was $33.2 million, compared to $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Software revenue was $611.9 million compared to $550.0 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 11.3% in reported currency and 12.5% in constant currency

Total revenue was $665.8 million compared to $612.7 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 8.7% in reported currency and 9.8% in constant currency

Net income was $14.2 million compared to a net loss of $(8.9) million for the full year of 2023, an improvement in earnings of $23.1 million. Net income per share, diluted was $0.16 based on 88.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net loss per share, diluted of $(0.11) for the full year of 2023, based on 80.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net income margin was 2.1% compared to net loss margin of -1.5% for the full year of 2023

Non-GAAP net income was $119.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $98.8 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of $20.8 million. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $1.35 based on 91.8 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $1.17 for the full year of 2023, based on 84.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $149.9 million compared to $129.1 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 16.1%, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.5% compared to 21.1% for the full year of 2023

Cash provided by operating activities was $154.1 million, compared to $127.3 million for the full year of 2023

Free cash flow was $140.0 million, compared to $117.1 million for the full year of 2023.



Pending Transaction with Siemens and Conference Call Information

On January 22, 2025, Altair’s stockholders approved the previously announced merger agreement providing for the acquisition of Altair by Siemens Industry Software Inc. ("Siemens"). Completion of the pending transaction remains subject to certain customary closing conditions. Altair now anticipates that this transaction may close in the first half of 2025. In light of the pending transaction with Siemens, Altair is suspending quarterly financial results conference calls and its quarterly and annual guidance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares is calculated using the treasury stock method to calculate the effect of dilutive securities, stock options, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares and using the if-converted method to calculate the effect of convertible instruments. This is the same methodology that is used when calculating GAAP diluted shares. However, the determination of whether the shares are dilutive or antidilutive is made independently on a GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) basis and therefore the number of diluted shares outstanding for GAAP and non-GAAP may be different.

Billings consists of total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the expected timing and closing of the proposed transaction; Altair’s ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and other considerations taken into account by the Altair Board of Directors in approving the proposed transaction; the amounts to be received by stockholders and expectations for Altair prior to and following the closing of the proposed transaction, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations for the future of Altair based on current expectations and assumptions relating to Altair’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “plans,” “projects,” “expects,” “expectations,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “targets,” “prospects,” “strategy,” “signs,” and other words of similar meaning in connection with the discussion of future performance, plans, actions or events. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (i) the timing to consummate the pending merger transaction with Siemens Industry Software Inc. (the “Merger”), (ii) the risk that a condition of closing of the pending Merger transaction may not be satisfied or that the closing of the proposed transaction might otherwise not occur, (iii) the risk that a regulatory approval that may be required for the pending Merger transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated, (iv) the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, (v) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the pending Merger transaction, (vi) the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of Altair, (vii) the risk that the pending Merger transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Altair to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its suppliers and customers, (viii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, dated October 30, 2024, with Siemens Industry Software Inc. (the “Merger Agreement”), (ix) business uncertainties and contractual restrictions on our operations while the proposed Merger transaction is pending, (x) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the pending Merger transaction, (xi) potential litigation relating to the pending Merger transaction that could be instituted against the parties to the Merger Agreement or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto, (xii) worldwide economic or political changes that affect the markets that Altair’s businesses serve which could have an effect on demand for Altair’s products and impact Altair’s profitability, and (xiii) disruptions in the global credit and financial markets, including diminished liquidity and credit availability, changes in international trade agreements, including tariffs and trade restrictions, cyber-security vulnerabilities, foreign currency volatility, swings in consumer confidence and spending, raw material pricing and supply issues, retention of key employees, increases in fuel prices, and outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and investigations. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Investors, therefore, are cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in Altair’s filings with the SEC, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Altair’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Altair’s other filings with the SEC. The list of factors is not intended to be exhaustive. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and Altair does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication or that may from time to time be made by or on behalf of Altair.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 561,898 $ 467,459 Accounts receivable, net 173,509 190,461 Income tax receivable 21,513 16,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,058 26,053 Total current assets 784,978 700,623 Property and equipment, net 41,008 39,803 Operating lease right of use assets 31,117 30,759 Goodwill 462,459 458,125 Other intangible assets, net 72,937 83,550 Deferred tax assets 8,770 9,955 Other long-term assets 44,378 40,678 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,445,647 $ 1,363,493 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 7,316 $ 8,995 Accrued compensation and benefits 50,328 45,081 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,876 8,825 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 56,058 48,398 Deferred revenue 139,085 131,356 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 227,106 81,455 Total current liabilities 487,769 324,110 Convertible senior notes, net — 225,929 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,141 22,625 Deferred revenue, non-current 28,531 32,347 Other long-term liabilities 48,017 47,151 TOTAL LIABILITIES 588,458 652,162 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued or outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 60,181

and 55,240 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 6 5 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 25,394

and 26,814 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,010,789 864,135 Accumulated deficit (116,328 ) (130,503 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,281 ) (22,309 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 857,189 711,331 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,445,647 $ 1,363,493





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue License $ 131,943 $ 113,172 $ 435,288 $ 393,144 Maintenance and other services 47,433 42,761 176,612 156,830 Total software 179,376 155,933 611,900 549,974 Engineering services and other 13,255 15,570 53,888 62,727 Total revenue 192,631 171,503 665,788 612,701 Cost of revenue License 4,662 3,200 15,099 15,088 Maintenance and other services 17,604 14,340 64,014 56,094 Total software * 22,266 17,540 79,113 71,182 Engineering services and other 11,113 11,633 45,690 50,609 Total cost of revenue 33,379 29,173 124,803 121,791 Gross profit 159,252 142,330 540,985 490,910 Operating expenses: Research and development * 57,147 52,519 221,161 212,645 Sales and marketing * 47,812 43,595 184,280 176,138 General and administrative * 35,595 17,096 90,150 70,887 Amortization of intangible assets 8,709 7,708 33,022 30,851 Other operating (income) expense, net (976 ) (1,178 ) (5,313 ) 146 Total operating expenses 148,287 119,740 523,300 490,667 Operating income 10,965 22,590 17,685 243 Interest expense 1,339 1,533 5,836 6,116 Other income, net (316 ) (8,794 ) (20,781 ) (18,492 ) Income before income taxes 9,942 29,851 32,630 12,619 Income tax expense 8,946 10,176 18,455 21,545 Net income (loss) $ 996 $ 19,675 $ 14,175 $ (8,926 ) Earnings (loss) per share, basic Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.24 $ 0.17 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares 85,289 81,760 84,085 80,596 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares 89,346 88,977 88,558 80,596 * Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue – software $ 2,167 $ 2,303 $ 8,397 $ 10,095 Research and development 6,274 7,332 25,630 33,842 Sales and marketing 4,784 6,271 19,459 28,376 General and administrative 3,745 3,252 14,194 13,268 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 16,970 $ 19,158 $ 67,680 $ 85,581





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 14,175 $ (8,926 ) $ (43,429 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,164 39,124 35,504 Stock-based compensation expense 67,680 85,581 84,787 Deferred income taxes (707 ) (2,319 ) (4,164 ) Loss (gain) on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration 476 5,706 (7,153 ) Expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes — — 16,621 Other, net 2,015 1,943 2,179 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,560 (19,141 ) (34,175 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,622 ) (1,915 ) 1,014 Other long-term assets 2,431 (52 ) 2,852 Accounts payable (2,127 ) (1,878 ) 3,771 Accrued compensation and benefits 7,013 1,783 280 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 7,791 9,068 (59,463 ) Deferred revenue 6,235 18,333 40,946 Net cash provided by operating activities 154,084 127,307 39,570 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (27,070 ) (3,236 ) (134,541 ) Capital expenditures (14,086 ) (10,193 ) (9,648 ) Other investing activities, net (4,974 ) (2,423 ) (10,322 ) Net cash used in investing activities (46,130 ) (15,852 ) (154,511 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Settlement of convertible senior notes (81,729 ) — — Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 65,537 36,140 3,577 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 9,157 7,978 8,976 Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock — (6,255 ) (19,659 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes,

net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — — 224,265 Repurchase of convertible senior notes — — (192,422 ) Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes — — (1,523 ) Other financing activities — (97 ) (233 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,035 ) 37,766 22,981 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,453 ) 1,397 (5,094 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 94,466 150,618 (97,054 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 467,576 316,958 414,012 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 562,042 $ 467,576 $ 316,958

Change in Presentation of Revenue and Cost of Revenue

Effective in the first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the presentation of revenue and cost of revenue in its Consolidated Statements of Operations to combine the financial statement line items (“FSLIs”) labeled “Software related services”, “Client engineering services” and “Other” into one FSLI labeled “Engineering services and other”. The change in presentation has been applied retrospectively and does not affect the software revenue, total revenue, software cost of revenue or total cost of revenue amounts previously reported or have any effect on segment reporting.

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 996 $ 19,675 $ 14,175 $ (8,926 ) Stock-based compensation expense 16,970 19,158 67,680 85,581 Amortization of intangible assets 8,709 7,708 33,022 30,851 Non-cash interest expense 310 470 1,514 1,869 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1) (6,842 ) (4,261 ) (21,406 ) (13,158 ) Special adjustments and other(2) 27,219 (1,659 ) 24,597 2,553 Non-GAAP net income $ 47,362 $ 41,091 $ 119,582 $ 98,770 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.47 $ 1.35 $ 1.17 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 89,346 88,977 88,558 80,596 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 92,555 88,977 91,767 84,433 (1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25%. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%. (2) The three months ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $4.7 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $0.3 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions. The three months ended December 31, 2023, includes $2.9 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $1.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions. The year ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $1.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $0.5 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions. The year ended December 31, 2023, includes a $5.7 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions and $3.2 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 996 $ 19,675 $ 14,175 $ (8,926 ) Income tax expense 8,946 10,176 18,455 21,545 Stock-based compensation expense 16,970 19,158 67,680 85,581 Interest expense 1,339 1,533 5,836 6,116 Depreciation and amortization 11,044 9,853 42,164 39,124 Special adjustments, interest income and other(1) 21,746 (6,822 ) 1,602 (14,302 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,041 $ 53,573 $ 149,912 $ 129,138





(1) The three months ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $4.7 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $0.3 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, and $5.5 million of interest income. The three months ended December 31, 2023, includes $2.9 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $1.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, and $5.2 million of interest income. The year ended December 31, 2024, includes $22.3 million of expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, $1.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $0.5 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, and $23.0 million of interest income. The year ended December 31, 2023, includes a $5.7 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, $3.2 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and $16.9 million of interest income.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 (1) 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,530 $ 21,651 $ 154,084 $ 127,307 Capital expenditures (4,347 ) (2,311 ) (14,086 ) (10,193 ) Free Cash Flow $ 33,183 $ 19,340 $ 139,998 $ 117,114





(1) Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2024, was adversely impacted by approximately $13.2 million of expenses paid related to the pending Merger transaction.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a comparison of Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue) to gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of total revenue), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 159,252 $ 142,330 $ 540,985 $ 490,910 Stock-based compensation expense 2,167 2,303 8,397 10,095 Pending merger expenses 1,155 — 1,155 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 162,574 $ 144,633 $ 550,537 $ 501,005 Gross profit margin 82.7 % 83.0 % 81.3 % 80.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 84.4 % 84.3 % 82.7 % 81.8 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating expense $ 148,287 $ 119,740 $ 523,300 $ 490,667 Stock-based compensation expense (14,803 ) (16,855 ) (59,283 ) (75,486 ) Amortization (8,709 ) (7,708 ) (33,022 ) (30,851 ) Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of

contingent consideration (287 ) (1,212 ) (476 ) (5,706 ) Pending merger expenses (21,095 ) — (21,095 ) — Non-GAAP operating expense $ 103,393 $ 93,965 $ 409,424 $ 378,624

The following table provides the calculation of non-GAAP diluted common shares and non-GAAP net income per share, diluted:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator: Non-GAAP net income $ 47,362 $ 41,091 $ 119,582 $ 98,770 Interest expense related to convertible notes, net of tax 1,006 1,006 4,024 — Numerator for non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 48,368 $ 42,097 $ 123,606 $ 98,770 Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 85,289 81,760 84,085 80,596 Effect of dilutive shares 7,266 7,217 7,682 3,837 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 92,555 88,977 91,767 84,433 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.47 $ 1.35 $ 1.17

The following table provides a reconciliation of Billings to revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 192,631 $ 171,503 $ 665,788 $ 612,701 Ending deferred revenue 167,616 163,703 167,616 163,703 Beginning deferred revenue (140,835 ) (138,933 ) (163,703 ) (144,460 ) Deferred revenue acquired — (149 ) (1,825 ) (149 ) Billings $ 219,412 $ 196,124 $ 667,876 $ 631,795

The following table provides Software revenue, Total revenue, Billings and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Increase/

(Decrease) % (in thousands) As reported Currency

changes As adjusted for

constant

currency As reported As reported As adjusted for

constant

currency Software revenue $ 179.4 $ 2.3 $ 181.7 $ 155.9 15.0 % 16.5 % Total revenue $ 192.6 $ 2.6 $ 195.2 $ 171.5 12.3 % 13.8 % Billings $ 219.4 $ 3.6 $ 223.0 $ 196.1 11.9 % 13.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 61.0 $ 1.3 $ 62.3 $ 53.6 13.9 % 16.2 % (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Increase/

(Decrease) % (in thousands) As reported Currency

changes As adjusted for

constant

currency As reported As reported As adjusted for

constant

currency Software revenue $ 611.9 $ 6.8 $ 618.7 $ 550.0 11.3 % 12.5 % Total revenue $ 665.8 $ 7.2 $ 673.0 $ 612.7 8.7 % 9.8 % Billings $ 667.9 $ 8.1 $ 676.0 $ 631.8 5.7 % 7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 149.9 $ 4.6 $ 154.5 $ 129.1 16.1 % 19.7 %

