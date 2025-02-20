Brighter Strides ABA Expands Services with New Clinic Opening in Maryland

Providing Compassionate, Individualized ABA Therapy for Children with Autism

Catonsville, MD, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighter Strides ABA is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic in Catonsville, Maryland. Located at 5740 Executive Dr, Suite 114, Catonsville, MD 21228, the new clinic expands access to high-quality, center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism and developmental disabilities. Families in the Baltimore area can now benefit from a structured and supportive environment designed to foster meaningful skill development and social interaction.





A Commitment to Quality Care and Personalized Therapy

At Brighter Strides ABA, individualized care is at the heart of every treatment plan. Our services include in-home, center-based, and school-based ABA therapy, ensuring that children receive the support they need in the most suitable environment. Our experienced team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) collaborate closely with families to create personalized intervention strategies that drive meaningful progress in communication, social skills, and daily living abilities.

Supporting Families and Fostering Growth

We believe that effective therapy extends beyond individual sessions. Our team works hand-in-hand with parents and caregivers to provide resources, guidance, and support throughout their child’s developmental journey. By partnering with families, we ensure that our evidence-based techniques are seamlessly integrated into daily routines, creating a consistent and nurturing environment for growth.

Expanding Access to High-Quality ABA Therapy

The demand for effective autism therapy continues to rise, with 1 in 36 children in the U.S. diagnosed with autism, according to the CDC. In response to this growing need, Brighter Strides ABA is committed to expanding its services. The opening of the Catonsville clinic marks a significant step in our mission to increase access to center-based therapy while continuing to offer in-home and school-based programs.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Brighter Strides ABA aims to expand its footprint by opening additional clinics across multiple states, ensuring more families can benefit from our evidence-based therapies. The global market for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) therapeutics is projected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2023 to $3.42 billion by 2030, highlighting the increasing demand for quality services.

Enhancing Technology and Family Resources

To better support families, Brighter Strides ABA is enhancing its website to provide an informative and user-friendly experience. New features include a streamlined intake process, expanded educational resources, and easy access to information about ABA therapy and autism support.

Defining Success Through Impact and Innovation

At Brighter Strides ABA, we measure success not just in milestones but in the lives we improve. As our founder says, “Success isn’t about how much you grow alone, but how much impact you create for others. True achievement is measured in the lives you improve, not just the milestones you reach.”

With a commitment to compassionate care, evidence-based practices, and continuous growth, Brighter Strides ABA is proud to bring its high standards of service to more families in Maryland and beyond. Together, we strive to help children with autism make bigger strides toward a brighter future.



