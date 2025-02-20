Submit Release
Globus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024:

  • Worldwide net sales were $657.3 million, an increase of 6.6% on an as-reported basis and an increase of 6.9% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $26.5 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.19 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.84
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $196.9 million, or 30.0% of net sales

Full Year 2024:

  • Worldwide net sales were $2,519.4 million, an increase of 60.6% on an as-reported basis and an increase of 61.1% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP net income for the year was $103.0 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.75 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.04
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $735.0 million, or 29.2% of net sales

“I’m proud of our team at Globus Medical, delivering incredible results for 2024. We made significant progress integrating the business and creating a strong foundation for future growth while remaining focused on improving patient outcomes. Our spine sales force is the most dedicated and talented team in the market. Our innovation engine delivered a record amount of new product launches in 2024 and remains unmatched in our industry.” said Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “The potential for Globus has never been greater, as we continue to redefine spine surgery and address unmet clinical needs with procedural solutions built around enabling technology.”

“Our financial results demonstrate the potential of our combined organization and the growing value creation from the merger”, commented Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO. “Despite the complexities of integration, we delivered record fourth quarter and full year sales, while maintaining our disciplined approach to operational excellence and cost management. Our team executed against the strategic objectives to drive integration success, which has unlocked tremendous value, as demonstrated in our financial results, which include record operating cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to unlock operational efficiencies, while delivering innovation and market leadership.”

Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter were $657.3 million, an as-reported increase of 6.6% over the fourth quarter of 2023, and an increase of 6.9% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 6.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. International net sales increased by 7.7% over the fourth quarter of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 8.9% on a constant currency basis. Net Sales increases were driven by the addition of NuVasive, as well as increased spine products and enabling technology volume.

Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2024 were $2,519.4 million, an increase of 60.6% as compared to the full year of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 61.1% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2024 increased by 56.3% compared to the full year of 2023. International net sales increased by 79.9% over the full year of 2024 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 82.7% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $26.5 million, an increase of 76.3% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales as a result of the Merger. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.19, compared to $0.11 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $117.4 million, an increase of 40.6% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales as a result of the Merger. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.84, compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 35.7% driven by higher net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $520.6 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $405.2 million for the full year of 2024.

2025 Annual Guidance

On a stand-alone basis, Globus Medical reaffirms its full year 2025 revenue guidance range of $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $3.40 to $3.50. Following the consummation of the Nevro, Inc. acquisition, which we expect to close in the late second quarter of 2025, Globus Medical anticipates 2025 net sales of $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $3.10 to $3.40.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. As of December 31, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. As of December 31, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended December 31, 2024, and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates..

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the NuVasive business and Globus Medical, Inc.’s ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies with the NuVasive business, our ability to complete the acquisition of and successfully integrate the Nevro, Inc. business, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2023   2022   2024   2023   2022
Net sales $ 657,293     $ 616,534     $ 274,498     $ 2,519,355     $ 1,568,476     $ 1,022,843  
                                     
Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:                                    
Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)   263,437       265,486       70,591       1,035,479       548,174       263,725  
Research and development   33,408       52,253       19,507       163,754       124,010       73,015  
Selling, general and administrative   253,481       244,718       118,075       981,048       643,410       432,117  
Provision for litigation, net   (314 )     250             314       434       2,341  
Amortization of intangibles   29,912       28,122       4,506       119,373       51,032       17,735  
Acquisition-related costs   17,088       15,581       7,791       29,623       68,274       5,959  
Restructuring cost   6                   23,773              
Operating income/(loss)   60,275       10,124       54,028       165,991       133,142       227,951  
Other income/(expense), net                                    
Interest income/(expense), net   815       (2,581 )     5,315       (4,189 )     20,130       14,233  
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)   (37,491 )     19,908       2,688       (43,285 )     14,259       (1,020 )
Other income/(expense)   1,069       (2,456 )     85       2,205       (2,138 )     1,855  
Total other income/(expense), net   (35,607 )     14,872       8,088       (45,269 )     32,251       15,068  
Income/(loss) before income taxes   24,668       24,995       62,116       120,722       165,393       243,019  
Income tax provision   (1,837 )     9,960       12,051       17,738       42,520       52,850  
Net income/(loss) $ 26,505     $ 15,035     $ 50,065     $ 102,984     $ 122,873     $ 190,169  
                                     
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:                                    
Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities   (238 )     8,893       4,199       1,545       13,231       (14,040 )
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)   340       (18 )     3,397       1,786       1,207       (3,818 )
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax   102       8,875       7,596       3,331       14,438       (17,858 )
Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 26,607     $ 23,910     $ 57,661     $ 106,315     $ 137,311     $ 172,311  
                                     
Earnings per share:                                    
Basic $ 0.19     $ 0.11     $ 0.50     $ 0.76     $ 1.09     $ 1.89  
Diluted $ 0.19     $ 0.11     $ 0.49     $ 0.75     $ 1.07     $ 1.85  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                    
Basic   136,729       137,883       99,967       135,726       113,087       100,469  
Diluted   139,711       139,021       102,209       137,863       114,630       102,643  



GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
           
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share values) 2024   2023
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 784,438     $ 467,292  
Short-term marketable securities   105,619       50,497  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $15,505 and $8,934, respectively   557,697       503,235  
Inventories   659,233       848,135  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   49,640       44,580  
Income taxes receivable   20,633       1,635  
Total current assets   2,177,260       1,915,374  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $545,786 and $425,695, respectively   561,909       586,932  
Operating lease right of use assets   49,647       59,931  
Long-term marketable securities   66,134       75,428  
Intangible assets, net   795,117       924,603  
Goodwill   1,432,387       1,434,540  
Other assets   75,096       78,590  
Deferred income taxes   94,200       10,685  
Total assets $ 5,251,750     $ 5,086,083  
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 75,118     $ 56,671  
Accrued expenses   260,591       240,460  
Operating lease liabilities   10,249       11,967  
Income taxes payable   10,725       3,845  
Senior convertible notes   443,351        
Business acquisition liabilities   33,739       61,035  
Deferred revenue   22,140       18,369  
Total current liabilities   855,913       392,347  
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion   89,496       78,323  
Operating lease liabilities   83,588       91,037  
Senior convertible notes         417,400  
Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities   23,889       84,421  
Other liabilities   21,531       24,596  
Total liabilities   1,074,417       1,088,124  
           
Equity:          
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 114,990,219 and 113,905,565 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   115       114  
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   22       22  
Additional paid-in capital   3,031,244       2,870,749  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (6,861 )     (10,192 )
Retained earnings   1,152,813       1,137,266  
Total equity   4,177,333       3,997,959  
Total liabilities and equity $ 5,251,750     $ 5,086,083  



GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
                 
  Year Ended
  December 31,
(In thousands) 2024   2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income $ 102,984     $ 122,873     $ 190,169  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Acquired in-process research and development   12,613             150  
Depreciation and amortization   254,024       144,733       68,252  
Amortization of premiums on marketable securities   (635 )     793       5,389  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   23,359       10,959       6,400  
Amortization of inventory fair value step-up   215,420       71,656        
Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up   26,630       8,176        
Stock-based compensation expense   54,191       52,742       32,810  
Allowance for expected credit losses   16,986       3,658       (1 )
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities   26,521       17,434       5,132  
Change in deferred income taxes   (125,902 )     (57,789 )     (22,223 )
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net   5,552       1,541       299  
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities   (18,763 )     (3,005 )     (2,647 )
Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment   25,212       (13,674 )      
(Increase) decrease in:                
Accounts receivable   (78,062 )     (49,914 )     (50,843 )
Inventories   (29,860 )     (70,328 )     (61,745 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,059       1,148       (10,292 )
Increase (decrease) in:                
Accounts payable   17,663       (14,223 )     14,418  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   5,023       17,127       6,087  
Income taxes payable/receivable   (13,377 )     (408 )     (2,887 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities   520,638       243,499       178,468  
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of marketable securities   (113,504 )     (100,643 )     (419,534 )
Maturities of marketable securities   58,666       240,190       312,221  
Sales of marketable securities   11,851       537,723       102,433  
Purchases of property and equipment   (115,429 )     (78,274 )     (74,047 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets   (17,635 )     (296,028 )     (31,435 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   (176,051 )     302,968       (110,362 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities   (45,619 )     (8,039 )     (7,185 )
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options   110,439       12,397       41,716  
Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation   (6,729 )     (10,617 )      
Repurchase of common stock   (85,787 )     (225,562 )     (144,493 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities   (27,696 )     (231,821 )     (109,962 )
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash   255       2,180       (747 )
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   317,146       316,826       (42,603 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   467,292       150,466       193,069  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 784,438     $ 467,292     $ 150,466  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Income taxes paid, net $ 158,508     $ 100,593     $ 77,823  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive Merger $     $ 2,153,860     $  
Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 9,281     $ 7,100     $ 7,423  



Supplemental Financial Information
Net Sales by Product Category:
                             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2024   2023   2022   2024   2023   2022
Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 610,341     $ 583,820     $ 244,999     $ 2,365,352     $ 1,448,260     $ 926,703  
Enabling Technologies   46,952       32,714       29,499       154,003       120,216       96,140  
Total net sales $ 657,293     $ 616,534     $ 274,498     $ 2,519,355     $ 1,568,476     $ 1,022,843  



Liquidity and Capital Resources:
               
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2024   2023
Cash and cash equivalents $ 784,438     $ 467,292  
Short-term marketable securities   105,619       50,497  
Long-term marketable securities   66,134       75,428  
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 956,191     $ 593,217  


The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in an impact for the year ended December 31, 2024 of 0.5% on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.


Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages) 2024
   2023
   2022   2024   2023   2022
Net income/(loss) $ 26,505     $ 15,035     $ 50,065     $ 102,984     $ 122,873     $ 190,169  
Interest (income)/expense, net   (815 )     2,581       (5,315 )     4,189       (20,130 )     (14,233 )
Provision for income taxes   (1,838 )     9,960       12,051       17,738       42,520       52,850  
Depreciation and amortization   68,228       71,162       16,911       254,024       144,733       68,252  
EBITDA   92,080       98,737       73,712       378,935       289,996       297,038  
Stock-based compensation expense   11,756       11,577       8,507       48,286       38,995       32,810  
Provision for litigation, net   (314 )     250             314       434       2,341  
Merger and acquisition-related costs(1)   64,561       76,431       7,791       249,721       148,498       6,854  
Acquisition of in-process research and development               150                   150  
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments   1,098       (460 )           831       (192 )      
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts   27,566       (16,572 )           25,212       (13,674 )      
Restructuring costs   132                   31,674              
Adjusted EBITDA $ 196,879     $ 169,963     $ 90,160     $ 734,973     $ 464,057     $ 339,193  
                                   
Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales   4.0 %     2.4 %     18.2 %     4.1 %     7.8 %     18.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales   30.0 %     27.6 %     32.8 %     29.2 %     29.6 %     33.2 %
(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, include the following:


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
(In thousands)                              
Amortization of inventory fair value step up $ 47,323     $ 52,591     $ 215,420     $ 71,656  
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities   16,966       12,684       25,575       17,259  
Employee-related costs         8,545       5,031       42,857  
Other acquisition-related costs(a)   272       2,612       3,695       16,725  
Merger and acquisition-related costs $ 64,561     $ 76,432     $ 249,721     $ 148,498  
(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, investment banking and consulting fees.                        



Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2024
   2023
   2022
   2024
   2023
   2022
Net income/(loss) $ 26,505     $ 15,034     $ 50,065     $ 102,984     $ 122,873     $ 190,169  
Provision for litigation, net   (314 )     250             314       434       2,341  
Amortization of intangibles   29,912       28,123       4,506       119,373       51,032       17,735  
Merger and acquisition -related costs(1)   64,561       76,431       7,791       249,721       148,498       6,854  
Acquisition of in-process research and development               150                   150  
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts   27,566       (16,572 )           25,212       (13,674 )      
Restructuring Costs   132                   31,674              
Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments   1,098       (460 )           831       (192 )      
Tax effect of adjusting items   (32,042 )     (19,310 )     (2,415 )     (110,496 )     (42,570 )     (5,695 )
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 117,418     $ 83,496     $ 60,097     $ 419,613     $ 266,401     $ 211,554  
(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.                  



Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2024
   2023
   2022
   2024
   2023
   2022
Net Sales $ 657,293     $ 616,534     $ 274,498     $ 2,519,355     $ 1,568,476     $ 1,022,843  
Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)   263,437       265,486     70,591       1,035,479       548,174       263,725  
Amortization of Intangibles   17,585       9,526       4,506       84,079       15,408       17,735  
Gross Profit   376,271       341,522       188,225       1,399,797       1,004,893       718,879  
Amortization of inventory fair value step up   47,323       52,591             215,420       71,656        
Amortization of Intangibles   17,585       9,526       4,506       84,079       15,408       17,735  
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 441,179     $ 403,639     $ 192,731     $ 1,699,296     $ 1,091,957     $ 736,614  
                                   
Gross Profit % of Net Sales   57.2 %     55.4 %     68.6 %     55.6 %     64.1 %     70.3 %
Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales   67.1 %     65.5 %     70.2 %     67.4 %     69.6 %     72.0 %



Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2024
   2023
   2022
   2024
   2023
   2022
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.19     $ 0.11     $ 0.49     $ 0.75     $ 1.07     $ 1.85  
Dilution attributable to Convertible Notes                                  
Provision for litigation, net   (0.00 )                             0.02  
Amortization of intangibles   0.21       0.20       0.04       0.87       0.45       0.17  
Merger and acquisition -related costs(1)   0.46       0.55       0.08       1.81       1.30       0.07  
Acquisition of in-process research and development                                  
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments   0.01                   0.01       (0.00 )      
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts   0.20       (0.12 )           0.18       (0.12 )      
Tax reform impact                                  
Restructuring costs   0.00                   0.23              
Tax effect of adjusting items   (0.23 )     (0.14 )     (0.02 )     (0.80 )     (0.37 )     (0.06 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.84     $ 0.60     $ 0.59     $ 3.04     $ 2.32     $ 2.06  
(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.                  
* amounts may not add due to rounding.                                  



Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2024   2023   2022   2024   2023   2022
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 210,338     $ 104,674     $ 63,975     $ 520,638     $ 243,499     $ 178,468  
Purchases of property and equipment   (17,111 )     (22,881 )     (18,340 )     (115,429 )     (78,274 )     (74,047 )
Free cash flow $ 193,227     $ 81,793     $ 45,635     $ 405,209     $ 165,225     $ 104,421  



Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:
 
  Three Months Ended   Reported   Currency
Impact on 		  Constant
Currency
  December 31,   Net Sales   Current   Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2024   2023   Growth   Period Net Sales   Growth
United States $ 521,892     $ 490,841       6.3 %   $       6.3 %
International   135,401       125,693       7.7 %     (1,490 )     8.9 %
Total net sales $ 657,293     $ 616,534       6.6 %   $ (1,490 )     6.9 %


  Year Ended   Reported   Currency
Impact on 		  Constant
Currency
  December 31,   Net Sales   Current   Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2024   2023   Growth   Period Net Sales   Growth
United States $ 2,000,067     $ 1,279,765       56.3 %   $       56.3 %
International   519,288       288,711       79.9 %     (8,090 )     82.7 %
Total net sales $ 2,519,355     $ 1,568,476       60.6 %   $ (8,090 )     61.1 %


Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com


