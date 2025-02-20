Repairs to the westbound I-82 Yakima River Bridge near Selah starts Feb. 21

YAKIMA – The Washington State Department of Transportation has a plan to fix a damaged a section of the westbound Interstate 82 Yakima River Bridge near Selah. A semi-truck crashed into it on Jan. 28, 2025.

Work begins Friday, Feb. 21, to straighten bridge truss and repair guardrail. Crews are expected to finish the project in early March.

Westbound traffic on I-82 toward Selah will be diverted to Selah Road (commonly known as the Selah bypass). Travelers continuing westbound toward Ellensburg will be able to cross over back to I-82 after the Twin Bridges. Signs will direct travelers through the detour. Plan for added travel time. Oversized loads are prohibited.