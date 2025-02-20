National Board of Echocardiography and Inteleos Form Cardiovascular Imaging Coalition to Launch Innovative Multimodality Certification Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Board of Echocardiography (NBE) and Inteleos have established the Cardiovascular Imaging Coalition (CVIC) to streamline the maintenance of certification (MOC) process for physicians specializing in multiple cardiac imaging modalities. This groundbreaking initiative addresses the challenges of time and expense physicians face in maintaining multiple certifications across cardiovascular computed tomography (CT), nuclear cardiology (NC), cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (CMR), and echocardiography.

The CVIC is developing an integrated, case-based MOC process that will provide immediate feedback and learning opportunities to enhance patient care. While this new program is under early development, NBE will continue to offer its annual longitudinal assessment process for Maintenance of Certification in Echocardiography (MOCE), ensuring flexibility for physicians who specialize in single imaging modalities. Additionally, Inteleos will enhance its MOC experience for physicians certified in individual cardiovascular imaging specialties.

"We are thrilled to help physicians who use multiple cardiovascular imaging modalities streamline their certification maintenance process," says NBE President Roberto Lang, MD.

Luciana Young, MD, Chair of the Inteleos Board of Directors, adds, "Inteleos is committed to modernizing cardiovascular imaging certification maintenance through the CVIC, implementing meaningful evaluations that reflect the daily practice of multimodality imagers."

The CVIC plans to have an initial MOC for multi-modality cardiovascular imagers assessment in the near future, but will keep the community fully informed on development progress. CVIC will also establish a centralized hub for efficient management of multiple imaging specialty certifications, benefiting both testamurs and certified physicians.

About the National Board of Echocardiography

Founded in 1996, the NBE is a non-profit organization advancing excellence in clinical echocardiography through certification examinations. The organization has administered over 42,000 exams across its programs, including ASCeXAM®, Advanced PTEeXAM®, Basic PTEeXAM®, and CCEeXAM®, with more than 17,000 physicians worldwide achieving NBE Diplomate status.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare globally. It oversees the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (PCA), collectively representing 150,000 certified medical professionals worldwide. The APCA Council's Cardiovascular Imaging certification examinations include the Certification Board of Cardiac Computed Tomography (CBCCT), the Certification Board of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (CBCMR), and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology (CBNC). The Inteleos Foundation manages the organization's philanthropic initiatives.

Contact Information: Lisa Jordan (240) 386-1579 Taryn Reed (240) 386-1627 Customer Care (240) 386-1710

