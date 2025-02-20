Comer Investigates Biden Administration’s Inadequate Measures to Provide Care for Federal Employees Affected by Havana Syndrome

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced an investigation into the Biden Administration’s inadequate measures to provide legally required care for federal civilian employees suffering from Havana Syndrome and other anomalous health incidents (AHIs). In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman Comer requests a staff-level briefing about the Biden Administration’s shortcomings in complying with the law to assist federal civilian employees suffering with Havana Syndrome and AHIs and the Trump Administration’s efforts to provide care for service members and civilians serving our nation.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the Department of Defense’s inadequate measures under the Biden Administration to provide legally required care for federal civilian employees suffering from Havana Syndrome and other anomalous health incidents (AHIs),” wrote Chairman Comer. “The Committee seeks information about the Biden Administration’s shortcomings in complying with the law and the current Administration’s plan to implement GAO’s recommendations moving forward.”

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act mandated the Department of Defense provide treatment to qualified U.S. civilian government employees and family members impacted by AHIs. In 2024, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report assessing the Department’s compliance with the expanded AHI mandate. The report noted significant shortcomings in patient access to the Department’s health systems and in the implementation of an AHI patient registry. Further, federal civilian employees have reported substantially impaired access to timely and appropriate medical care.

“The Committee supports the Department’s new initiative of ‘restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.’ In addition to that important mission, the Committee seeks to ensure the Department’s focus includes the healthcare needs of both military personnel and federal civilian employees when they return home from protecting our nation, recognizing their essential contributions to our national security,” continued Chairman Comer. “The Committee seeks a staff-level briefing on this matter to better understand the previous Administration’s shortfalls and the Trump Administration’s path forward.”

Read the letter to Secretary of Defense Hegseth here.