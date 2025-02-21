Onfleet Launches New Suite of Solutions Designed to Empower Couriers

Introducing Onfleet's New Courier Suite. A suite of delivery management features designed specifically for couriers and delivery service providers

The new Courier Suite represents a major step forward for an industry underserved by legacy tools. Onfleet is equipping couriers to scale their delivery operations” — Andra Munteanu, Chief Product Officer at Onfleet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software provider, today announced the launch of the Onfleet Courier Suite , a comprehensive set of features tailored specifically for couriers and delivery service providers. This latest release expands Onfleet's industry-leading capabilities to help couriers streamline operations, optimize delivery routes, enhance client relationships, and grow their businesses with confidence."Since our launch nearly a decade ago, Onfleet has helped businesses deliver over 250 million orders across industries like food & beverage, retail, and healthcare," said Khaled Naim, CEO of Onfleet. "We've worked with courier clients and partners for several years now, and today, we're proud to expand our impact with a solution tailored specifically for couriers, addressing the challenges they face in an increasingly competitive landscape. By combining our deep expertise in last mile delivery with an unwavering commitment to innovation, we're ensuring that couriers can meet the demands of their clients and customers."ADDRESSING THE NEEDS OF MODERN COURIERSMany couriers have turned to Onfleet for its intuitive interface, industry-leading route optimization, and top-rated driver app. In response to growing demand, Onfleet has now introduced dedicated courier-focused features designed to replace outdated legacy systems and equip delivery providers with modern, scalable technology."This new suite of capabilities represents a major step forward for an industry underserved by legacy tools and systems," said Andra Munteanu, Chief Product Officer at Onfleet. "With features like flexible rates, services, invoicing, a robust client portal, and integrations with major ecommerce providers like Shopify, we're equipping couriers with the technology they need to scale their operations while delivering an exceptional experience for drivers and recipients alike."KEY CAPABILITIES OF ONFLEET'S NEW COURIER SUITE:CLIENT PORTAL – The client portal is a self-service branded portal for placing and managing orders. Couriers can use it to provide transparency and visibility to their clients, easily onboard them, and automate order intake via CSV upload, Zapier, or API integrations. Clients can also access Proof of Delivery (POD) and set up branded communications.RATES AND SERVICES – With this feature, couriers gain the ability to offer a customized, controlled experience for each client, including: defined service areas, schedules, SLAs, and configurable pricing rate tables based on distance, weight, flat rate, or piece count – with additional modifiers for full customization.INTEGRATED INVOICING – This new feature allows delivery service providers to streamline operations, billing, and payment with customized invoicing schedules, automatic invoice generation, and payment tracking.ADVANCED ROUTE OPTIMIZATION & DISPATCHING – Dispatchers can now assign tasks to drivers efficiently, minimize delays, and leverage intelligent auto-dispatch to adjust dynamically to real-time demand.COMMAND CENTER – The Onfleet Command Center gives delivery teams a centralized, real-time interface for monitoring and managing daily operations. It's designed for dispatchers and operations managers to enable live tracking, quick issue resolution, and performance insights to keep deliveries on track.SEAMLESS INTEGRATIONS – Couriers can now connect with API-based routing and Zapier to integrate with existing ecommerce applications (Square, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Squarespace, and more) as well as workflows and enterprise systems.REAL RESULTS FOR COURIERSCustomers already leveraging Onfleet's new courier capabilities are seeing significant improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction."Since implementing Onfleet, we've streamlined our delivery scheduling and are able to provide customers with real-time updates," said Shanni of Fvst Express, Vancouver BC. "Real-time traffic data has significantly improved the accuracy of our delivery times and allows us to adjust tasks accordingly, greatly enhancing our service efficiency. Additionally, the courier client feature enables customers to easily place and track their orders without our intervention."REDEFINING THE FUTURE OF COURIER OPERATIONS Onfleet's new courier solution is built to help couriers stay competitive in an evolving logistics landscape. By offering a complete, easy-to-use platform for managing deliveries, optimizing operations, and strengthening client relationships, Onfleet ensures that couriers have everything they need to grow and thrive.ABOUT ONFLEETOnfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet's last mile delivery platform powers millions of deliveries per week for thousands of businesses worldwide.Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive driver apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience.With Onfleet's new courier suite launch, couriers get the technology they need to grow, improve client relationships, and stay competitive in an evolving market.To learn more about Onfleet's new courier capabilities or to schedule a demo, visit www.onfleet.com

