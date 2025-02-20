Rayfield Launches New Gender-Affirming Care Toolkit Amid Trump Executive Orders

Aims to help support families of transgender loved ones

Today, Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced the launch of a new gender-affirming toolkit, now available on the Oregon Department of Justice website. This resource is designed to help families and caregivers of transgender loved ones navigate the challenges and uncertainties created by executive orders from the Trump administration.

“Transgender Oregonians and their families have once again been targeted in this second Trump presidency,” said Rayfield. “These executive orders threaten to undo years of progress in protecting their rights and dignity. That’s why we’ve created this toolkit: to ensure that transgender Oregonians and their families have the support and information they need to access gender-affirming care and know their rights.”

The toolkit provides clear and accessible information about gender-affirming healthcare options and navigating the healthcare system, resources for legal concerns and discrimination protections, and information for transgender individuals who face obstacles receiving care.

The toolkit is free, easy to access and provides practical steps for individuals and families to ensure their transgender loved ones receive the care and support they deserve.

“Oregon will not stand by while the federal government attempts to erase the rights and dignity of transgender individuals. We stand firmly with our transgender community – and we will do everything in our power to protect them,” said Rayfield.

“We are committed to giving transgender Oregonians the support, resources and legal protections they need to thrive.”