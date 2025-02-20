Governor Stein Provides Update on Winter Weather, Urges Caution on Treacherous Roads

Today, Governor Josh Stein and the State Emergency Response Team are providing further updates on the state of winter weather, as well as resources for North Carolinians who are impacted by the storm. Governor Stein advises that all North Carolinians continue to pay attention to their local weather forecasts and stay off the roads as much as possible.

“As winter weather continues today, we are doing everything we can to keep North Carolinians safe and respond to the effects of the storm” said Governor Josh Stein. “Frigid temperatures and wet roads are making travel dangerous, resulting in one tragic fatality. Please stay off the roads if you can. If you need help, reach out to your county’s emergency operations center or the North Carolina Disaster Case Management hotline. Please stay safe and check on your neighbors to ensure that they’re safe too.”

As of noon today, there are an estimated 6,105 power outages statewide, with the majority of those outages in eastern North Carolina communities impacted by ice. The State Emergency Response Team remains activated to support local first responders, energy providers, and the NC Department of Transportation, with the NC National Guard remaining in central and eastern North Carolina to assist on the roadways. This includes 188 guardsmen with 60 vehicles.

Officials with the NC Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel today, as many of the state’s snow-and-ice covered roads are treacherous. The agency has seen numerous crashes yesterday and overnight, including one confirmed fatality, due to people losing control of their vehicles.

Since the first snow began to fall Wednesday morning, NCDOT’s maintenance crews and contractors have been hard at work clearing roads of ice and snow. More than 2,300 NCDOT employees, in addition to the agency’s contractors, are operating more than 2,200 trucks and motor graders to treat roads. NCDOT officials have used more than 12,650 tons of salt to treat roads since snow began to fall.

NCDOT’s cut and shove teams are removing fallen trees and debris from roads and working with the agency’s utility partners in cases involving downed power lines. NCDOT is prioritizing clearing the interstates and then US and NC routes, followed by secondary roads.

“Our crews are working around the clock to clear roads across the state and will not stop until the job is done,” said NCDOT Secretary Joey Hopkins. “The snow and ice dumped on our state have left many roads too dangerous for travel. If you don’t need to be on the roads, please stay home and stay safe.”

Much of the state is not expected to see significant thawing until Friday afternoon, when temperatures will climb above freezing. Road conditions will continue to be dangerous for several mornings as overnight temperatures leave behind black ice on many roads. When conditions improve, people should check the state’s real-time travel conditions on DriveNC.gov before heading out.

For information on power outages and how your and your family can be prepared for continued winter weather and cold temperatures, visit www.readync.gov.

Hurricane Helene disaster survivors can reach FEMA for help today by calling 1-800-621-3362. The physical FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers across western North Carolina will be closed today due to weather conditions.

The North Carolina Disaster Case Management Program (NC-DCM) remains available for Helene survivors. To access resources and assistance, call 1-844-746-2326 or visit www.ncdps.gov/helene/dcm. To date, NC-DCM has handled applications from 2,143 survivors and fielded at least 5,676 calls for assistance with needs including housing, financial, navigating FEMA assistance, food, and furniture or appliances.