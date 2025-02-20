Sidero Labs Continues Channel Growth with TrueFullstaq to Provide Secure and Simple Kubernetes Solutions

Partnering with TrueFullstaq accelerates adoption of Sidero Labs’ solutions for secure, simplified Kubernetes deployment and management across bare metal, data center, private cloud, and edge environments

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidero Labs , delivering solutions that reduce friction in managing Kubernetes and containerized applications, today announced a strategic partnership with TrueFullstaq , a leading European cloud native solutions provider. The partnership, which brings simplified and secure Kubernetes deployments to organizations across Europe , marks a significant milestone in Sidero Labs’ global channel expansion and growing presence in the European market.

As enterprises increasingly shift toward on-premises and edge computing environments to conserve resources and reduce costs, the demand for more simplified Kubernetes management is growing quickly. Through this partnership, European organizations gain access to Talos Linux, Sidero’s built-for-Kubernetes operating system , and Omni , the SaaS platform for Kubernetes deployments and operations, all supported by TrueFullstaq’s extensive implementation expertise and EU-based support.

“Our partnership with TrueFullstaq is an important part of our global channel expansion, particularly in the European market where we’re seeing accelerating demand for solutions that can simplify Kubernetes operations without impacting application performance,” said Sean Saperstein, Sales and Partner Lead, Sidero Labs. “TrueFullstaq’s reputation for cloud native expertise speaks for itself; they are a perfect fit to ensure businesses can take full advantage of Talos Linux and Omni. Businesses navigating the complexities of managing and scaling Kubernetes across diverse environments will find a lot of value in the enterprise-grade support and optimization that TrueFullstaq delivers.”

Sidero’s partnership with TrueFullstaq directly addresses critical challenges for European businesses, including Kubernetes expertise scarcity, cloud native security concerns amid stringent compliance mandates, and the need for consistent management across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments. Talos Linux and Omni, combined with TrueFullstaq’s implementation and support, enable organizations to:

Deploy and manage thousands of Kubernetes clusters with minimal operational complexity

Ensure consistent security through Talos Linux’s immutable, API-driven architecture

Simplify edge computing deployments with automated lifecycle management

Access dedicated support from Europe-based cloud native experts

“Together with Sidero Labs, we’re empowering businesses to scale faster and operate smarter in a cloud native world,” said Chris Baars, CCO, TrueFullstaq. “By becoming a Tier 1 reseller partner, we bring together Sidero Labs’ innovative technology with our deep expertise in cloud native implementations, providing European organizations with a powerful solution for their Kubernetes journey.”

About Sidero Labs

Founded in 2019, Sidero Labs, Inc., the creator of Talos Linux and Omni, focuses on bringing simplicity and security to bare-metal and edge Kubernetes. By delivering scalable API-driven management for Kubernetes clusters in any environment, Talos Linux and Omni are making on-prem infrastructures secure by default, easier to use, and more reliable to operate. Talos Linux is a minimal, immutable, and API-managed operating system designed specifically for running Kubernetes. Omni is a SaaS platform that enables enterprise Kubernetes management across bare metal, data centers, cloud, and edge environments. Together, these tools are trusted by hundreds of companies and help manage tens of thousands of clusters worldwide. Learn more at siderolabs.com .

About TrueFullstaq

TrueFullstaq combines cloud native consultancy with managed services. With this approach, TrueFullstaq supports organizations throughout their entire cloud native journey. From advice and design, migration and implementation, to setting up, maintaining and optimizing a scalable and secure custom infrastructure.

TrueFullstaq is part of The Digital Neighborhood

The Digital Neighborhood is your destination for Microsoft, cloud and AI expertise. With more than 1500 consultants, engineers and specialists across seven countries, The Digital Neighborhood offers a seamless and integrated AI approach to support its 2400 customers in their business transformation. The tech community consists of TrueFullstaq, Pink Elephant, Iquality, 2Foqus, Active Professionals, Cmotions, Focus Enterprise Solutions, GAC Business Solutions, ABC E BUSINESS, Consit, Delegate, Projectum and Sulava. From its headquarters in Amsterdam, The Digital Neighborhood is committed to helping clients realize their digital ambitions and be ready for the future, under the motto 'work with one of us and you can count on all of us'.

Visit www.truefullstaq.com .

