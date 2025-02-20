Blackharbor BD Announces $500 Million Funding Capacity for Gas, Diesel, Oil Sectors and Luxury Home Builders

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackharbor Build and Design (Blackharbor BD), a leading investment and funding partner based in California, proudly announces its capacity to fund up to $500 million in the gas, diesel, and oil sectors, as well as luxury home building projects across the United States and globally.

This significant financial capacity underscores Blackharbor BD’s commitment to driving growth and innovation within critical energy industries and the high-end real estate market. The company offers strategic financial solutions, including project financing, equity investments, and capital structuring, to fuel energy infrastructure expansion and support premium residential developments.

“Our $500 million funding capacity reflects our strong financial foundation and our vision to support key industries that are essential for economic growth. We are excited to partner with businesses in the gas, diesel, and oil sectors, as well as luxury home builders, to bring ambitious projects to life,” said [Zane Richardson], [CEO] of Blackharbor BD.

The $500 million funding initiative is expected to support multiple large-scale projects, including:

Expanding refinery and distribution facilities for gas, diesel, and oil.

Financing new pipeline construction projects to enhance fuel transportation capabilities.

Supporting the construction of high-end residential communities and luxury estates.

Projected allocations include 60% of the funding directed towards energy infrastructure initiatives and 40% dedicated to luxury real estate projects. Blackharbor BD estimates that its investments will generate over 2,000 jobs across construction, engineering, and project management sectors.

Additionally, Blackharbor BD offers advisory services, including risk management, market analysis, and financial modeling, ensuring successful project execution. The company prioritizes sustainable investment practices, integrating technologies that reduce carbon emissions in energy projects and partnering with eco-conscious developers in luxury real estate.

“Our investment strategy is rooted in creating long-term value for our partners and the communities we serve. We take pride in offering tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of each project while driving innovation and sustainability,” added Richardson.

Industry leaders, developers, and stakeholders are invited to explore partnership opportunities and leverage Blackharbor BD’s extensive financial resources. For inquiries, visit www.blackharborbd.com or contact partnerships@blackharborbd.com

About Blackharbor BD:

Blackharbor BD is a premier investment and funding partner based in California, specializing in providing financial solutions to the energy and real estate sectors. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Blackharbor BD empowers businesses to achieve their growth ambitions through strategic investments and funding support.



