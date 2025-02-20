NC Coastal Reserve celebrates dedication of Bald Head Woods Reserve as an Old-Growth Forest

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve, a program of the Division of Coastal Management in the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, in conjunction with the Old-Growth Forest Network, hosted a dedication ceremony for Bald Head Woods Reserve recognizing the site’s addition to the network in late January 2025. Staff and representatives from the Old-Growth Forest Network were joined by local, state, and community partners to celebrate on site with brief speeches and a guided hike through the woods.

Bald Head Woods Reserve is a 191-acre component of the Coastal Reserve, added to the program in 1993 to protect the existing maritime forest and interdune swale communities in perpetuity as a living laboratory. The site is located in the central portion of Bald Head Island and is characterized by its extremely old, large live oak trees that create an intricate maritime forest canopy system.

“Maritime forests in N.C., like Bald Head Woods Reserve, are a rare and declining habitat in the state, so it is important to recognize and study these forests and build strong partnerships to work to protect them,” said Elizabeth Pinnix, Coastal Reserve Southern Sites Manager. “The forest and habitats of the Bald Head Woods Reserve are also protected as a state nature preserve dedicated by the N.C. Natural Heritage Program.”

“The N.C. Coastal Reserve is fortunate to be entrusted with the protection and preservation of ecologically important habitats on our coast. We appreciate the local partnerships and recent dedication from the Old-Growth Forest Network that support our management of the Reserves and promote stewardship of these natural areas,” remarked Rebecca Ellin, N.C. Coastal Reserve Manager.

The Old-Growth Forest Network is a national network of protected, old-growth, native forests where people of all generations can experience biodiversity and the beauty of nature; this designation complements and is consistent with the site’s protection as a Coastal Reserve and Dedicated Nature Preserve. This recognition within the Old-Growth Forest Network further highlights Bald Head Woods Reserve as a formally protected site and being publicly available for all to experience and enjoy.

“Showcasing this forest in the Network is an invitation to others to see what is ecologically possible. Less than one percent of old-growth forests remain in the eastern US,” said Dan Camacho, Old-Growth Forest Network. “These forests offer a glimpse into the ecological potential of our wild, native forest ecosystems. They offer a blueprint for sustaining biodiversity and a weapon for fighting climate change.”

"We're honored to welcome this exceptional old forest in the national Network, the 5th recognized to-date in North Carolina,” said Nick Sanchez, Network Manager for Old-Growth Forest Network. “We also want to give a special thanks to the staff and volunteer community who work to protect and steward this place every day."

Bald Head Woods Reserve is now recognized as the 277th forest in the Old-Growth Forest Network. To date, the Network includes 39 states, including four other locations in North Carolina.

Images available for download (click links below):

PRESENTATION IMAGE (PHOTO ID: Elizabeth Pinnix, NC Coastal Reserve; Dan Camacho, Old-Growth Forest Network)

GROUP IMAGE (PHOTO ID: Bald Head Island Village leaders; Bald Head Island Conservancy staff; Bald Head Island community members; N.C. National Heritage Program staff; Coastal Reserve staff; Coastal Reserve Local Advisory Committee member; Old-Growth Forest Network representative)