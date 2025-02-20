Questex’s 2025 International Beauty Shows Announce Groundbreaking Partnership with Industry Sensation Live Fashion Hair

LIVE025 Pre-Launch Will Kick Off at IBS NY and The Live Fashion Hair Awards (Americas Edition) Will Take Place at IBS Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s 2025 International Beauty Shows New York (IBS New York) and Las Vegas (IBS Las Vegas) today announces a unique, first-ever collaboration with global beauty brand Live Fashion Hair. These industry icons are joining forces on a series of milestone events that will take place during the upcoming 2025 IBS New York and Las Vegas Shows.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Live Fashion Hair on the 2025 IBS New York and Las Vegas Shows,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Wellness Group. “Live Fashion Hair epitomizes what’s new and what’s next in beauty on a global scale and perfectly complements our mission. Together we represent the past, present and future of the beauty industry.”

LIVE025 Pre-Launch at IBS New York

To officially kick off the partnership, Live Fashion Hair will host two education-oriented opportunities featuring world-renowned artists during the 2025 IBS New York Show, including:

75 Minute Class with Simone Petinatti on March 23 - with over 28 years of international experience in the fashion industry, Petinatti is the creator of the revolutionary Balayage coloring technique BRAZILIAN FREE HANDS©. She has gained worldwide popularity since its launch in Brazil in 2000 and has left a lasting impact on the beauty industry in the United States and beyond since 2015.

- with over 28 years of international experience in the fashion industry, Petinatti is the creator of the revolutionary Balayage coloring technique BRAZILIAN FREE HANDS©. She has gained worldwide popularity since its launch in Brazil in 2000 and has left a lasting impact on the beauty industry in the United States and beyond since 2015. Live Show on the Glam & Go Stage on March 24 – hosted by industry pioneer and world-renowned presenter Byrd Mena, this exciting demonstration and live event will highlight the latest trends in hair cutting, hair styling, barbering, nail art and more! Featured artists include Joel Torres (Booksy), William Camargo (Booksy) Mr. Luis, Lisa Van (Insight), Jay Rodriguez & Joseph Solis (Sharp Fade Artistic Team) and Sam the Barber (Booksy).

Live Fashion Hair Awards 2025 (Americas Edition) and Education at IBS Las Vegas

The excitement builds as the Live Fashion Hair Awards and Booksy x Live Fashion Awards premiere at the prestigious IBS Las Vegas Show, June 21-23. This highly anticipated annual gathering has evolved into a cornerstone event for the hairdressing and styling community. This year's ceremony will honor exceptional talent across multiple categories, with finalists—carefully selected by industry experts—demonstrating their remarkable artistry and technical excellence. Submission deadline is April 15, 2025. Find more information on the Awards and how to enter here.

Live Fashion Hair will also produce three classes for International Beauty Show attendees. Registration for IBS Las Vegas will open in late March.

“Live Fashion Hair is more than just an award show—it’s a global platform where the entire industry can showcase creativity and innovation,” said Byrd Mena, co-owner Live Fashion Hair Awards. “Partnering with a synergistic brand like IBS furthers our joint mission in building a dynamic community, where artists can connect, share experiences, and encourage collaboration and continuous education.”

For more information and registration details for the Live Fashion Hair Awards, visit

www.livefashionhair.com.

NEW YORK INFO:

For more information on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

LAS VEGAS INFO:

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com.

About IBS Las Vegas

IBS Las Vegas is a trade show and conference for members of the professional beauty industry. The show is for beauty professionals only and is not open to the general public. The show’s main objective is to educate, in effect opening new doors for beauty professionals. IBS is only open to licensed beauty professionals and currently enrolled cosmetology students and educators. For more information, visit ibslasvegas.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

