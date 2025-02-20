Lisa Rangel Launches "Public Service to Private Sector: A Comprehensive Guide to a Successful Career Transition"

Empowering Government and Public Sector Professionals to Seamlessly Transition into Private Sector Careers

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chameleon Resumes LLC, a Forbes Top 100 Career Website, and Lisa Rangel, Founder and Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes LLC, are proud to announce the release of her latest resource, Public Service to Private Sector: A Comprehensive Guide to a Successful Career Transition. This free guide is specifically designed to assist senior-level government and public sector professionals navigate the complexities of transitioning into private sector employment successfully.

As economic shifts prompt public sector employees to explore opportunities in the private sector, this resource provides actionable insights and proven strategies to bridge the knowledge gap on how to land a coveted private sector role. Readers will gain access to tools to craft compelling resumes, to optimize LinkedIn profiles, and to master interview techniques tailored for private sector roles.

Key Benefits for Users:

Step-by-Step Guidance: Learn how to translate public sector skills into achievements, outcomes, and impact statements valued by private employers. These statements will improve resumes, LinkedIn Profiles, and interview performance.

Insider Expertise: Leverage Lisa Rangel's 13+ years as an executive recruiter and senior-level job landing consultant with tactics to use in your job applications and communications.

Proven Success: Download the guide for free and implement strategies that have helped thousands secure six-figure roles faster than doing it on their own. 200+ job landing success stories on LinkedIn.



Lisa Rangel is a recognized authority in executive career advancement, having been featured in Fortune, CNN Business, Forbes, and more. Her firm, Chameleon Resumes, has helped senior professionals land executive roles through its proprietary META Job Landing System™. Prior to launching Chameleon Resumes in 2009, Lisa was an executive recruiter for 13 years. She was hired by LinkedIn to moderate their 2 million member Premium Career Group for 8 years, answering job seeker questions and providing actionable advice. She is from a family of government workers and wants to help those currently being affected.

Media Opportunity:

Career, business, and finance reporters are invited to explore this timely resource and connect with Lisa Rangel for expert commentary on career transitions and job market trends. As a thought leader endorsed by LinkedIn and executive recruiters alike, Lisa offers unparalleled insights into what it takes to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

For interviews or additional information, please contact:

Lisa Rangel - Chameleon Resumes

Media Relations

Email: media@chameleonresumes.com

Learn more about Public Service to Private Sector at https://chameleonresumes.com/public-to-private-transition.

