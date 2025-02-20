Suzy Unveils Suzy Speaks: A New Era In Conversational Research

New AI-powered voice methodology delivers authentic consumer insights at scale

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy, the leading end-to-end consumer insights platform, today announced the launch of Suzy Speaks , a groundbreaking voice-driven research methodology designed to revolutionize the way brands gather consumer insights. With AI-moderated conversations, Suzy Speaks enables brands to capture rich qualitative insights at quantitative scale.

"The future of consumer research is voice-driven," said Matt Britton, Founder & CEO of Suzy. "Consumers, especially Gen Z, expect seamless, natural interactions, and brands need agile, scalable solutions to keep pace. With Suzy Speaks, we’re not just modernizing research—we’re pioneering a new era of real-time, conversational insights."

Suzy Speaks seamlessly integrates with the research brands are already conducting, enabling faster iteration and deeper insights. With AI-moderated conversations, customers can explore sensitive or confidential topics more effectively while ensuring responses come from verified, real people. The AI moderator automatically probes, clarifies, and analyzes data in real-time, dramatically reducing the time and cost typically associated with traditional qualitative research.

Expanding AI-Powered Research Capabilities

Suzy Speaks is part of a broader suite of AI-powered innovations that Suzy offers designed to simplify and accelerate research workflows:

AI Summaries: Automatically generate executive summaries that highlight key themes across all research types, including surveys, monadic tests, video and text open-ends, and Suzy Live interviews and focus groups.

AI Screener Generation: Dynamically generate screening questions based on category, brand, product usage, and research objectives—automatically programmed into ready-to-launch survey drafts.

AI Heatmapping: Drive stronger consumer connections and higher conversions by measuring exactly what’s capturing their attention. AI heatmapping leverages a predictive algorithm based on data from over 1MM eye tracking studies. Test digital assets, ads, packaging, and in-store environments, giving you the results you need at a fraction of the cost–and in a fraction of the time.



"AI isn’t just enhancing our research tools—it’s fundamentally reshaping them," said Laima Widmer, SVP, Market Research at Suzy. "By freeing consumers from rigid questionnaires and capturing their experiences in an authentic, organic way, AI democratizes market research and unlocks insights once lost in the noise. This isn’t some distant future—it’s our new reality in the making."

Suzy Unveils Bold Rebrand Alongside Suzy Speaks Launch

Suzy is unveiling a bold new brand identity and website redesign, reinforcing its mission to fuel innovation and growth for its customers. The refresh introduces a modern look and dynamic tone that reflect Suzy’s role in helping brands move faster, think bigger, and stay ahead in an evolving market. At the core of the new identity is the "spark"—a symbol of the breakthrough moments Suzy creates, inspiring action and innovation.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT’s Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .

