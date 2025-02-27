Kendra Erika and Her Label Sign Partnership with Empire Records

I’m so grateful to be partnering with Empire. Maintaining creative liberty and integrity is so important these days artistically. It makes the music process much more rewarding and free-flowing.” — Kendra Erika

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just off the success of her latest single, “Body Language,” dance Music artist Kendra Erika is proud to announce signing a partnership deal with Empire Records. TJ Goodin, Kendra’s manager and Vice President of A&R for Oyster Shell Music, will oversee all productions.

Kendra will be releasing her first single under the Empire banner, "Dance in the Fire," which was co-written by Kendra Erika, two-time Grammy-nominated producer Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez, and 2024 Grammy winner Will Gittens.

Kendra said, "I’m so grateful to be a leading part of the industry paradigm shift by partnering with Empire. Maintaining creative liberty and integrity is so important these days artistically, and it's exciting that Empire is embracing and honoring that principle. It makes the music process that much greater, rewarding, and more free-flowing."

“Body Language” climbed on the iTunes Chart as her video reached close to over 2 million views on YouTube. iHeart radio stations and others played the song, and “Body Language” reached the Top 5 at #3 on the UK Music Week Pop Charts. Kendra’s video was in rotation on MTV’s “Spankin’ New” video show.

Kendra Erika is no stranger to success. With five Billboard Top Ten dance hits, including her 2019 single “Self-Control,” which topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, she has proven herself a powerful force in the industry. Her remake of Frank Sinatra’s “Witchcraft” earned her the Best Producer/Production award at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards, showcasing her versatility and depth as an artist.

Look forward to more chart-topping music by Kendra Erika.

About Empire Records

Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi, EMPIRE is currently leading through its innovative and progressive approach to the digital music era across its label, distribution, and publishing arms. With its focus on early stage artist development, the San Francisco based company has been instrumental in identifying future icons and launching the careers of both multi-platinum and award-winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Fireboy DML, Shaboozey, Asake, XXXTentacion, and Anderson Paak. More than a decade in, EMPIRE continues to grow as the largest privately held record company in the U.S. In recent years, EMPIRE has expanded its global footprint with teams and offices in Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America, amplifying culture worldwide. Through crafting bespoke deals that are always in favor of the artist, EMPIRE is able to form a true partnership with each artist and label on its roster. Coupled with their unique software for analytics, recoupment, and royalties, which is available to every partner, the company offers a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry.

About Kendra Erika

Kendra Erika, an acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress, has cemented her place as a powerhouse in the music industry. With five Billboard Top Ten dance hits, Kendra hit the pinnacle of success in 2019 when her single "Self-Control" topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. This modern twist on Laura Branigan's 1984 hit was crafted by Grammy Award-winning producers Damon Sharpe and Eric Sanicola, surpassing the original’s success and earning Kendra a spot on the chart’s Year-End Top 30.

Kendra's artistic journey also includes a remarkable rendition of Frank Sinatra’s "Witchcraft," created with Ralph Johnson and Myron McKinley of Earth, Wind & Fire, earning them the Best Producer/Production award at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards. Her dance track "Thriller Killer" garnered over 1.2 million YouTube views, gained significant airplay on MTV, and climbed to #2 on the UK’s Music Week commercial pop club chart in April 2023.

Her duet, "Self Love Symphony," with Chloe Lattanzi and produced by Grammy-winner Dave Aude, soared to #1 on the Amazon Movers & Shakers chart and reached #5 on the UK Commercial Pop Charts. Kendra’s prolific talent and relentless creativity have made her a sought-after collaborator for top producers and remixers in the dance/pop genre, working with industry icons like Damon Sharpe, Luigi "LUGO" Gonzalez, Mark Mangold, Ronnie "Chico" DiCicco, Charlie Midnight, Jan Fairchild, and John DeNicola.

Kendra, a dynamic live performer, has opened for international pop sensations, including Jason Derulo, and headlined significant events such as NYC's Tea Dance, an annual Gay Pride celebration. She has performed alongside legends like Shannon, LaBouche, and Aqua.

Expanding her artistic horizons, Kendra filmed "Cherry Picker," a movie based on actual events in Hollywood, produced by the acclaimed Ciro Dapagio, known for his raw storytelling in "Mob King."

Originally from Boca Raton, Florida, Kendra now resides in Los Angeles, where she continues to captivate audiences and push creative boundaries.

