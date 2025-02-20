Tinna Jackson selected as Top Executive Coach and Management Consultant of the Decade by IAOTP

Tinna Jackson member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinna Jackson, celebrated executive coach, accredited emotional intelligence expert, and mastermind of strategic operations, was recently selected as Top Executive Coach and Management Consultant of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Tinna Jackson has established herself as a premier expert in leadership development, power dynamics, and executive coaching. As a renowned executive coach, consultant, and bestselling author, she specializes in helping executives, emerging leaders, and organizations master emotional intelligence, leadership influence, and strategic decision-making.Tinna founded Jackson Consulting Group and PowerDyn LLC, which provide executive coaching, consulting, and implementation strategies tailored to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and develop high-performing leadership teams. Her firms are known for their innovative approaches to leadership development, particularly in high-stakes industries such as nonprofits, associations, political environments, and corporate leadership.Ms. Jackson’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to business strategy, executive coaching and mentoring, organizational restructuring, power dynamics in leadership, leadership development, change management, and performance optimization. She is a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, Certified Executive Coach, and Certified Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, and she uses these frameworks to help leaders build self-awareness, resilience, and influence.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Jackson earned her bachelor’s degree in management from National Louis University.Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Jackson has received numerous national and international accolades. She was recently recognized as an Amazon Bestselling Author for her book, The Power Play Journal, which focuses on leadership, emotional intelligence, and self-mastery. She is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and has been featured in DC Modern Luxury Magazine as one of Washington, D.C.’s Dynamic Women.Her exceptional contributions to leadership coaching have earned her the Empowered Woman of the Year Award by IAOTP, and she was named Top Executive Coach of the Year. She has been featured on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and will soon grace the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This December, she will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her prestigious selection as Top Executive Coach and Management Consultant of the Decade.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Jackson emphasizes the importance of cultivating powerful, strategic connections that foster mutual growth and long-term success. She believes that true leadership is built on authentic relationships, intentional collaboration, and a strong network of high-value connections. Instead of simply collecting contacts, she encourages professionals to invest in meaningful relationships that open doors, create opportunities, and amplify their influence—all while paying it forward and empowering the next generation of leaders. Through her empowered journey to top-tier executive roles, Tinna exemplifies the transformative power of leadership and resilience, inspiring high-profile leaders across the political spectrum to partner in their pursuit of professional growth and success. She is passionate about people, inspiring their growth, and personal and professional leadership transformation.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Jackson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Tinna Jackson is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Jackson attributes her success to her passion, perseverance, and unwavering work ethic. Without mentors to guide her, she forged her own path—an experience that ultimately led her to create Pivot to Power, a transformative program designed to help others gain the leadership support she never had.When she’s not coaching or speaking, she enjoys spending time with her family and embracing moments of reflection and growth. Looking ahead, she is committed to empowering professionals to own their leadership journey, build confidence, and harness their power in high-stakes environments."I didn’t have mentors to open doors for me—I had to kick them open myself. Now, I stand with others to walk through with confidence, clarity, and the power to lead unapologetically."For more information please visit: https://tinnajackson.com/ and https://powerdynllc.com/home-page About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.