Cell Phone Repairman Who Stashed Customers' Nude Photos Pleads Guilty
(GALLIPOLIS, Ohio) — A Gallia County man who worked for a cell phone repair business pleaded guilty to felony charges today for downloading nude photos from customers’ phones, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.
“Violating your customers’ privacy isn’t just creepy – it’s illegal, especially when some of your clients are minors,” Yost said. “Today’s guilty plea is the product of a thorough investigation and an airtight indictment.”
Calvin Jordan, 27, of Gallipolis, pleaded guilty to a 40-count indictment filed in June 2024. The charges include:
- Three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (F2)
- One count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (F5)
- 36 counts of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property (F5)
Jordan worked at Direct Computing Solutions (aka DC Solutions) in Gallipolis when the crimes took place. Investigators with the Gallipolis Police Department and Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that Jordan took possession of customers’ phones and downloaded private photos without their knowledge from December 2021 to April 2022.
More than 40 customers – males and females – were victimized, including minors ranging in age from 14 to 17.
Attorneys from Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.
