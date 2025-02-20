Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: February 20, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Bridge Replacement Project in the Town of Tyre, Seneca County February 26 Open House on Proposed New Bridge on State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 over Cayuga-Seneca Canal The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, pertaining to an upcoming project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 over the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in the Town of Tyre, Seneca County. The informal, open-house style meeting will be held at Vince’s Park, 1608 Vince’s Park Drive, Seneca Falls, N.Y., 13148. Preliminary project plans will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned. The proposed project will replace the existing bridge, which was constructed in 1932 and has reached the end of its service life, with a single-span, conventional truss structure that will accommodate all legal loads, including buses, fire trucks, and tractor-trailers. The new bridge will be longer and narrower than the original crossing and will be constructed in accordance with modern design standards, enhancing safety and mobility for pedestrians and motorists alike. The new bridge will also be designed to reflect the historic and environmental characteristics of the surrounding area. The Cayuga-Seneca Canal is a National Historic Landmark and the bridge is also located within the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. In order to reduce travel impacts during construction, a temporary two-lane bridge will be erected south of the current bridge. The project is currently in the preliminary design phase, with construction anticipated to start in 2028. The open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact project manager, Ibtissam Bihat, P.E., at (315) 428-4021, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation-Region 3, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202, and reference Project Identification Number 3076.23. About the Department of Transportation:

