Toll Brothers Announces New Home Community Coming Soon to Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Sarasota-area community, Oakbend Wellen Park, is coming soon to the Wellen Park master plan in Venice, Florida. This gated neighborhood will include a collection of spacious one- and two-story Toll Brothers home designs and an array of luxury amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.

Home buyers will find a beautiful retreat close to everything at Oakbend Wellen Park. A selection of one- and two-story Toll Brothers home designs offer a range of 2,156 to over 2,900 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths, gorgeous outdoor living spaces, and versatile features including lofts and flex rooms. Homes are expected to be priced from the upper $600,000s.





“Our new Oakbend Wellen Park community will offer residents an exciting opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Wellen Park master plan,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. “With flexible open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this resort-style community will continue the standard of luxury living in Wellen Park.”

The Oakbend Wellen Park community features direct access to a wide walking/biking/golf cart trail that leads to the Downtown Wellen Park and CoolToday Park, the spring training facility for the Atlanta Braves. In addition to the Wellen Park master plan amenities, residents will also enjoy exclusive amenities within the gated Oakbend community including a resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, a clubhouse with social lounge, bocce courts, and a playground.

Centrally located near waterfront shopping, dining, and entertainment, Oakbend Wellen Park will offer incredible convenience and exceptional living. Thoughtfully designed environments and curated amenity offerings, parks, and trails are located throughout Wellen Park, nestled along wetlands, nature preserves and lakes. The community is less than a 15-minute drive to Florida's most beautiful beaches. In addition, Wellen Park’s growth and increasing popularity among homebuyers is attracting more businesses, healthcare facilities, professional offices, and top schools.

The community is located within the highly rated Sarasota County School District, which is currently building a new high school and K-8 school in Wellen Park. Children are also able to attend A-rated Taylor Ranch Elementary, Venice Middle, and Venice High schools in the area. Additionally, the State College of Florida Collegiate School-Venice in Wellen Park is a free public charter school offering a high school dual enrollment program in which students earn a high school diploma while also earning an Associate of Arts degree from the State College of Florida. Numerous daycare and early learning options have also recently opened in the community.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Solstice at Wellen Park, The Isles at Lakewood Ranch, Monterey at Lakewood Ranch, Regency at Waterset, Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle and Montrose at Innisbrook.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Oakbend Wellen Park, call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/909aae1b-a34a-45af-931f-7f9788944f27

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b417a5-3dec-446f-95f7-72fe8ec628f0

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Oakbend Wellen Park by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced its newest luxury single-family home community, Oakbend Wellen Park in Venice, Florida, is opening in summer 2025. Oakbend Wellen Park by Toll Brothers “Our new Oakbend Wellen Park community will offer residents an exciting opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Wellen Park master plan,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.