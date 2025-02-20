Heritage Grocers Group Appoints Kim Cates as Vice President Center Store

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Cates to the position of Vice President of Center Store for Heritage Grocers Group.

Reporting directly to Eric Stover, Chief Merchandising Officer for Heritage Grocers Group, Cates will oversee Center Store merchandising initiatives for Heritage Grocers Group.

“Kim brings extensive wholesale and grocery industry experience to her new role,” Stover said. “She will play a vital role in advancing the Company's Center Store transformation by leveraging key insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-centric innovation.”

Her extensive food industry career includes 23 years with H-E-B where she steadily progressed through a range of store operations roles including Director of Food Service and General Manager of H-E-B Central Market. She spent several years at Daymon where she developed Private Brands across multiple center store and fresh categories for H-E-B and Southeastern Grocers.

Before joining Heritage Grocers Group, Cates served as Director of Center Store Sales at Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) in Kansas City, Kansas.

Cates holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Texas at San Antonio and has completed the Executive Leadership Development Program at Cornell University.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

