Empowering 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs: CGLCC announces $2.8M in second-round Ecosystem Fund funding

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of the first round of funding, Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) announces a new wave of support for 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. The second round of the Ecosystem Fund will inject $2.8 million in funding into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, addressing the key gaps left in the first round of funding and fostering growth in underserved regions and communities. This funding is provided by the Government of Canada, bringing its total commitment to the fund to $8 million, supporting the growth of 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship across the country.

The collective funding spans every province and territory, emphasizing the nationwide impact of the Ecosystem Fund. To learn more about the organizations, projects, and their descriptions, please visit the interactive map on the Ecosystem Fund page.

Highlights of the second round of funding:

Strengthened support in Northern and Atlantic regions

Enhanced support for projects benefiting 2SLGBTQI+ Black and racialized communities

Nationwide initiatives for 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs across all provinces and territories



“We are excited to announce the second round of Ecosystem Fund recipients,” said Darrell Schuurman, CEO of CGLCC. “This funding will address gaps identified during the first round, providing essential support to organizations across the country, including those in every province and territory. It strengthens the capacity of the 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurial ecosystem and ensures a more inclusive environment for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds.”

Shelly-Ann Skinner, from UPlift Black, an organization dedicated to uplifting the Black community in Canada, says, “UPlift Black is excited to work with the CGLCC for the re-launch of our investment readiness program, Accelerate Your Proud Business, which provides BIPOC 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs with essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Together, we are fostering a supportive environment where we aim to empower individuals to thrive, innovate, and make their mark in the business world. By investing in the talents and perspectives of underrepresented groups, we can build a more equitable economy that benefits everyone.”

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, highlighted the importance of these initiatives, stating: “2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs make valuable contributions to our economy, creating nearly half a million jobs in their local communities. Our government will continue working with Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce and partners across the country to ensure that anyone in the 2SLGBQI+ community who has a dream of entrepreneurship is empowered to achieve their goals and realize their business dreams.”

CGLCC extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Canada for its ongoing support in advancing 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship and fostering an inclusive economy.

The recipients of the second round of the Ecosystem Fund include:

Chambre de commerce LGBT du Québec, in partnership with Réseau Mentorat | QC

LOUD Business BC | BC

Manitoba LGBT* Chamber of Commerce | MB

Northern Mosaic Network | NT

Ontario Queer Chamber of Commerce | ON

Pride PEI, in partnership with Music PEI | PEI

Quadrangle NL | NL

Small Economy Works | NU

Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon, in partnership with YukonStruct and Inclusion Yukon | YT

The Tribe Network, in partnership with UPlift Black | Atlantic Canada

True Wealth Society, in partnership with Sault Ste Marie Innovation Centre | ON

UPlift Black | ON

For more information about the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program and the Ecosystem Fund, please visit: https://cglcc.ca/the-ecosystem-fund

This project is funded by the Government of Canada.

About CGLCC:

Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) links 2SLGBTQI+ businesses in Canada to the wider business and corporate community. It fosters economic growth by supporting and nurturing 2SLGBTQI+ businesses, entrepreneurs, students, and allies, and by helping Canada’s corporate world connect with the 2SLGBTQI+ business community. For more information, visit www.cglcc.ca.

