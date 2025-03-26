Right at Home Northwest Suburban Deepens Community Roots with New Downtown Arlington Heights Location

Right at Home Northwest Suburbs Logo Right at Home Northwest Suburban, 34 S. Dunton Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

This move reflects the organization's commitment to be more embedded in the Arlington Heights community while providing exceptional in-home care to seniors.

This move is about creating stronger connections with our community, being more accessible to the families we serve, and partnering with local businesses to better support our seniors.” — Jeanette Palmer, Owner

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right at Home Northwest Suburban has announced the expansion of its presence in Arlington Heights with a new office in the heart of the downtown at 34 S. Dunton Avenue. This strategic move reflects the organization's commitment to becoming more deeply embedded in the Arlington Heights community while continuing to provide exceptional in-home care services to local seniors."Being part of the vibrant downtown Arlington Heights business community has always been a dream of mine," said Jeanette Palmer, owner of Right at Home Northwest Suburban. "When the opportunity arose to establish our office on Dunton Avenue, alongside so many wonderful local businesses, we knew this was our chance to become an even more integral part of the community we serve."The new downtown location positions Right at Home Northwest Suburban at the center of Arlington Heights' downtown area, making it more accessible to families seeking in-home care solutions for their loved ones. "This move is about more than just a new address," Palmer explained. "It's about creating stronger connections with our community, being more accessible to the families we serve, and partnering with local businesses and organizations to better support our seniors."Palmer has built Right at Home Northwest Suburban's reputation on understanding that aging in place is about maintaining not just independence, but also community connections. "We know that 90% of seniors want to age in their homes, surrounded by the community they love," said Palmer. "Our downtown presence allows us to be more responsive to their needs while also participating more actively in the vibrant Arlington Heights community."The new office offers the full range of Right at Home Northwest Suburban's services, including light housekeeping, medication reminders, transportation, personal hygiene assistance, and specialized care for adults with chronic health conditions. The care team provides personalized support through free in-home assessments, ensuring each client receives care that matches their specific needs and preferences."Arlington Heights has such a strong sense of community, and our new location allows us to be right in the middle of it all," Palmer added. "Whether it's participating in local events, collaborating with neighboring businesses, or simply being more accessible to families who need our services, we're excited to deepen our community involvement while continuing to provide the highest quality of in-home care."To celebrate this exciting milestone, Right at Home Northwest Suburban warmly invites community members, healthcare partners, and local business leaders to join us for our ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday, April 24th 2025. The celebration will take place at our new location at 34 S. Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 at 3pm CST. Guests will have the opportunity to tour our new space, meet our dedicated care team, and learn more about our commitment to serving Arlington Heights seniors. Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP by April 20th by calling (847) 396-9000 or emailing jp@rahnw.com.About Right at Home Northwest Suburban: The Arlington Heights office of Right at Home Northwest Suburban proudly serves the local community from its new downtown location at 34 S. Dunton Ave. Arlington Heights, IL 60005. For more information, contact Right at Home Northwest Suburban at www.rightathome.net/northwest-suburban-chicago , (847) 396-9000, or by email at jp@rahnw.com.About Right at Home: Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and six other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at www.rightathome.net/blog

