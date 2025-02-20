Marlowe Shepherd Releases 'A Tribute to Hoagy Carmichael' Featuring Simon Mulligan and Gene Perla

Marlowe Shepherd _ A Tribute to Hoagy Carmichael

Recorded live in studio on 22 November 2024 in celebration of Hoagy's 100th birthday. The album includes Hoagy's most known compositions and other gems.

Marlowe Shepherd succeeds in all aspects. Where career longevity is uncertain Shepherd has the chance to beat the odds. Here’s hoping he continues with his series of genre diverse albums.” — Bootleg Magazine

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlowe Shepherd is pleased to announce the release of his latest effort, A Tribute to Hoagy Carmichael , in celebration of Hoagy's 100th birthday. The album features Hoagy Carmichael's most known compositions along with other gems. This is a beautifully produced collection of ballads in a jazz trio format of vocal, piano, and double bass. The project features two greats, Simon Mulligan and Gene Perla. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Nicholas de la Motte. Nicholas did a fantastic job capturing these live in studio performances.Marlowe Shepherd is a touring recording artist focused on long-term residencies. He has resided in some of the largest music markets in the world including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, and London. He has toured extensively in the Southeast performing regularly in New Orleans, Savannah, Memphis, Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta, and Louisville. Shepherd has shared the stage in supporting the likes of Maceo Parker, and Dr. John while performing 300+ nights per year.Simon Mulligan has been described by The Times of London as ‘the most abundantly gifted of pianists’, by Yehudi Menuhin as ‘one of the finest pianists I have ever had the pleasure of performing with’, and by Herbie Hancock as ‘phenomenal’. Following his debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Mr. Mulligan has performed and recorded with the BBC Symphony, Detroit Symphony (under Slatkin), English Symphony Orchestra (Boughton), Warsaw Sinfonia (Menuhin), Hong Kong Philharmonic (Atherton), Malaysian Philharmonic, and the Royal National Scottish Orchestra (Serebrier) to name a few. Mulligan recorded his first compact disc aged nineteen under the direction of Yehudi Menuhin, which led to a seven-year collaboration and friendship, culminating with Lord Menuhin’s final concert in Düsseldorf. Mulligan has gone on to record albums for Sony, Universal, Decca, Nimbus, Naxos, and fourteen solo releases for the Steinway label.Gene Perla is a titan in the jazz world and over the years has cemented his legacy as one of the greats. His talents became in demand as a young man in New York City and he found joy in performing with artists such as Willie Bobo, Carlos “Patato” Valdes, Nina Simone, Woody Herman, Sarah Vaughan, Elvin Jones, Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Sonny Rollins, Miles Davis, and Frank Sinatra. His list of recording credits includes a who's who of world's most celebrated artists in the genre. He performances graced numerous Blue Note, Capital, and RCA releases over the years.Marlowe Shepherd is currently promoting new album across all platforms and booking dates in support of the release for later this year. Everyone involved is very excited to get this trio on stage in markets across the US and beyond. Please have a listen to these exceptional performances. All press inquires will be responded to promptly.

