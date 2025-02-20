PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release

February 20, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON AIRFARE HIKE IN MARCH While the higher passenger fuel surcharge in March was authorized by the Civil Aeronautics Board due to the impact of global fuel prices, airlines must clearly explain these additional charges to passengers, ensuring they are justified and not excessive. The CAB should closely monitor the implementation of fuel surcharges. At the same time, the government should explore long-term measures to stabilize air travel costs, such as promoting competition in the airline industry and improving aviation infrastructure. Affordable airfares offered by local airlines bodes well and supports the government's goal of increasing the country's tourism revenues. As peak travel season approaches, we must work together to keep air travel affordable for Filipinos. Rising flight costs should not prevent families from spending time together, workers from reaching job opportunities, and tourists from exploring the country's natural wonders.

