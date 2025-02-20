PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release

February 20, 2025 EDCOM 2: Inclusive ed law hampered by need for specialists, calls on DOH to address gap The Second Congressional Commission (EDCOM 2) highlighted the need for more specialized healthcare workers to fully implement the Inclusive Education Act, or RA 11650. The Commission conducted a visit to Batino Elementary School, a Special Education (SPED) Center, in connection to its priority areas on learner well-being and inclusion. EDCOM 2 noted in its Year 2 Report that there is a link between students' well-being and their learning outcomes. Signed into law in 2022, the Inclusive Education Act was established to ensure a comprehensive policy of inclusion for learners with disabilities, though its implementation has encountered several delays. Despite the Implementing Rules and Regulations only being published in December 2024, DepEd has begun converting 32 SPED Centers into ILRCs, with 12 being partially functional according to DepEd Director Marilyn Siao. However, the full operationalization of these ILRCs has been affected due to challenges in staffing the multidisciplinary teams required to support learners with disabilities. Under the law, ILRCs will hire development pediatricians, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychologists, and other specialists who are essential in diagnosing disabilities and designing interventions. Need to increase number of specialists The implementation of RA 11650 is reliant on specialized health professionals who can address the different needs of learners with disabilities. EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo stressed the importance of these experts, stating, "The essence of the ILRCs is the Multidisciplinary Team composed of representatives from DepEd, TESDA, DSWD, including various therapists who can cater to learners with special needs." This need for specialists is made more urgent by a shortage in the national health workforce. An EDCOM commissioned study by National Scientist Carmencita Padilla found that, in 2022, the Department of Health (DOH) estimated that the country lacked 194,000 health workers. EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian echoed this concern, stating, "There is a need for specialists. We need these specialists and therapists. They play crucial roles in identifying learners with special needs and crafting the necessary support to ensure these students can fully participate and benefit from inclusive education." During the discussion, it was shared that there are currently only 99 development pediatricians in the entire country. Within the school system, the shortage of health professionals is just as dire. DepEd Order No. 19, series of 2016, sets the standard ratio at one nurse for every 5,000 students. However, the current reality falls short, with the actual ratio at one nurse for every 7,624 students, requiring nurses to be stationed at division offices and rotate across multiple schools. The ratio for dentists is even more concerning, with only one dentist available for every 46,000 learners. While DepEd policies and targets align with RA 11223, or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law, limitations in health professionals significantly impacts general school healthcare services and restricts schools' ability to cater to these needs. To address this, DepEd issued DepEd Order No. 014, series of 2020, directing teachers to be designated as "clinic teachers" to manage school clinics, provide basic health services, and facilitate referrals in the absence of medical professionals. During the hearing, EDCOM 2 also inquired about the implementation of RA 11358 (National Vision Screening Act of 2019) which mandates that all Kindergarten students be tested for visual conditions. DepEd shared that its Implementing Rules and Regulations was just finalized and that they have begun conducting pilots for the program. ****

