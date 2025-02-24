Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. Featured in 2025 Oscar Nominee Gift Bags

Christina Fulton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc., the award-winning, science-backed skincare line, is honored to announce its inclusion in the official gift bags for the 2025 Academy Award nominees. This prestigious recognition underscores the brand's commitment to delivering premium, effective skincare solutions crafted with the finest Japanese ingredients.

The Hollywood Swag Bag (HSB) has selected Christina Fulton's luxury skincare products to pamper this year's distinguished actors and actresses. Renowned for their efficacy-driven formulas, these products are designed to keep skin healthy, thriving, and youthful qualities essential for those gracing the red carpet and on screen.

Founded by actress and wellness advocate Christina Fulton, Immortal Beauty Inc. collaborates with esteemed partners Iki and Masami Sakakura. Since 2015, this dynamic team has been dedicated to developing next-level skincare formulations, meticulously crafted and manufactured in Japan to ensure unparalleled quality and effectiveness.

"We are providing formulas that slow down the way our skin ages," says Christina Fulton. Drawing inspiration from father, a chemical engineer and scientist and her mother who worked for the Health Department, Christina's passion for science and wellness is deeply rooted. Immortal Beauty Inc. also collaborates with leading biochemists and microbiologists from Caltech, further enhancing the brand's innovative approach to skincare.

In addition to this exciting news, Christina Fulton is partnering with Jessica Kang, CEO of Yogis on the Move, for an exclusive wellness, fitness, and beauty event. This transformative experience, titled "Figueroa Fit: Sweat for SoCal,“ will occur from February 24th to March 2nd at the luxurious Figueroa Eight in Downtown Los Angeles, 744 S Figueroa, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

This open-to-the-public event will offer attendees the opportunity to:

Meet Christina Fulton for an exclusive skincare and wellness workshop.

Join Christina's renowned motivational spinning class.

Experience rejuvenating yoga and mindfulness sessions led by Jessica Kang and her team

Participate in beauty and wellness activations featuring Immortal Beauty Inc.

This event also has a philanthropic mission, with 100% of proceeds supporting families affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the California Community Fund. (Event Registration)

A Legacy of Fitness, Philanthropy, and Innovation Christina Fulton's multifaceted career spans acting, fitness coaching, and philanthropy. As a co-contributor on KTLA Channel 5 and a motivational coach for prominent fitness institutions across the USA, she has led thousands of fitness classes, sharing her extensive knowledge of health, wellness, and beauty. Christina firmly believes that "movement is medicine" and is dedicated to empowering others to lead their strongest, healthiest lives.

Christina and her partner, John Baudhuin known as "the Godfather of Spinning®" are set to launch the Cycle Fitness Franchise in late summer 2025. Together, these two titans of the fitness industry embody innovation and dedication, leaving a legacy of transformation and empowerment. As a testament to his commitment to wellness, fitness, and beauty, John is also sponsoring the Figueroa Fit: Sweat for SoCal event.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Christina is a devoted philanthropist. She founded The Single Mom Foundation, Help Stop the Bully, and the Mental Health Resilience Foundation and actively supports numerous global organizations focused on providing aid, awareness, and action. As a mother, she embodies strength and resilience, continually striving to uplift and inspire others.

For more information about Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc., visit christinafulton.com.

To learn more about the Figueroa Fit: Sweat for SoCal event and register, visit Event Registration.

Instagram@officalchristinafulton

Instagram@christinafultonskin

TikTok@officalchristnafulton

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.