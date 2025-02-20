NUJ extends its condolences to the family of Oded Lifshitz

On 20 February, Hamas completed the handover of four deceased hostages to the Red Cross. Oded Lifshitz among them, was a journalist who had worked for decades for peace and the recognition of Palestinian rights.

The NUJ had called for his release, following his kidnapping in Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border on 7 October 2023 by Hamas.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Our sincere thoughts are with Oded Lifshitz’s family at this difficult time. Like many, we had hoped for the safe release of the journalist committed to peace. Journalists worldwide will no doubt share their deepest condolences with his loved ones today.”

Return to listing