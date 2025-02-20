The Gardner School of Chicago-Ravenswood Earns National Accreditation for Excellence in Early Childhood Education

Chicago-area preschool achieves NAEYC accreditation for high-quality academics and care

Chicago, IL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gardner School of Ravenswood, which serves children ages six weeks to 5 years, has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) – the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to recognize high-quality early education programs. In the 30 years since NAEYC accreditation has been established, less than 10% of all childcare centers, preschools and kindergartens nationally have achieved this recognition.

“This prestigious accreditation reflects The Gardner School of Chicago-Ravenswood’s commitment to academic excellence, safety and exceptional early childhood education,” said Emily Davidson, School Director of Ravenswood. “Every day, we strive to create an enriching learning environment that nurtures curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning. Earning this recognition from NAEYC reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences for young children and their families.”

To achieve NAEYC accreditation, The Gardner School of Chicago-Ravenswood completed a comprehensive evaluation process, which included rigorous assessments and unannounced on-site visits by NAEYC assessors. These evaluations ensure the school consistently upholds high standards in curriculum, staff qualifications, and parent-teacher collaboration, meeting or exceeding the highest professional benchmarks for early childhood education.

Ravenswood is The Gardner School’s 11th campus in the Chicago area to earn NAEYC accreditation following its preschools in the communities of Bucktown, Lincoln Park, West Loop, Northbrook, Oak Brook, Lombard, Schaumburg, Lincolnshire, Naperville and River North.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School operates 39 locations across eight states and the District of Columbia. Led by highly qualified educators, each location incorporates research-based curriculum and child-directed play to support the students’ academic, social, and emotional growth.

The Gardner School of Ravenswood offers state-of-the-art facilities where students benefit from on-site academically focused learning with supplemental enrichment classes like foreign languages, karate, music and arts and outdoor playscape.

“At The Gardner School, we know future academic success begins in early childhood with a strong foundation built through high-quality curriculum and personalized learning experiences,” said Regional Director, Kerry Alholm. “Our goal is to provide children with the tools they need for a future of success by blending structured academics with creative play in a supportive environment.”

The Gardner School of Ravenswood is located at 1525 W. Wilson Ave. Operating hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a tour or learn more about enrollment, visit https://www.thegardnerschool.com/schools/the-gardner-school-of-chicagoravenswood/ or call 773-948-7543.

About The Gardner School

Founded in 2004, The Gardner School is an academically focused preschool for children ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School has 39 locations in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information about The Gardner School, please visit thegardnerschool.com.

About NAEYC

The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) is a professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children, birth through age eight, by connecting early childhood practice, policy, and research. We advance a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and support all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children. The association comprises nearly 60,000 individual members of the early childhood community and 52 Affiliates, all committed to delivering on the promise of high-quality early learning. Together, we work to achieve a collective vision: that all young children thrive and learn in a society dedicated to ensuring they reach their full potential.

