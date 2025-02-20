NanoNewron and its Research to Advance the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease are Featured by Rutgers University Newsletters and on Rutgers Today

UNION, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoNewron, LLC (“NanoNewron” or the “Company”), a pioneering biotechnology company developing innovative, humanized biologics that cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to treat central nervous system (CNS) neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, is featuring the Company’s pipeline and research activities on their newsletters and on Rutgers’ Today (https://go.rutgers.edu/NanoNewron).

The article highlights the potentially game-changing approach of the Company towards treating Alzheimer’s Disease, based on technology developed at Rutgers by Dr. Luciano D’Adamio, PhD, MD, New Jersey Medical School professor of Pharmacology, Physiology & Neuroscience and the Herbert and Jacqueline Klein Endowed Chair in Alzheimer's Disease and Neurodegeneration Research at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute.

“There is still a dire need for more effective treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Marco Taglietti, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NanoNewron. “Despite decades of research, the current treatments only offer temporary improvements in symptoms and just a modest slowdown of cognitive decline. Currently there is no treatment that blocks the underlying progression of cognitive deterioration in Alzheimer’s disease, let alone cure it. The product and the underlying technology developed at NanoNewron promise to transform the treatment of Alzheimer’s in the same way that TNF-alpha inhibitors transformed the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s Disease or Rheumatoid Arthritis.”

“At NanoNewron, we believe that TNF-α plays a key pathogenic role in Alzheimer’s,” said Luciano D’Adamio, PhD, MD. “We developed a potent TNF-alpha inhibitor antibody to be used to treat Alzheimer’s and, since this antibody cannot cross the blood-brain barrier by itself, we combined it with our NewroBusTM technology, a nanoantibody able to cross the blood-brain barrier by leveraging the transcytosis activity of Transferrin Receptor one (TfR1). This combined product, NN-841, has shown very promising results in animal models when administered subcutaneously, with high inhibition of TNF-alpha activity inside the brain and excellent tolerability.”

“The initial work of NanoNewron has been conducted at Rutgers University, with the funding also from a significant Phase I NIH STTR grant,” said Peter Golikov, Chief Operating Officer of NanoNewron. “The next steps for NanoNewron include discussions with the FDA to get approval to use NN-841 in humans and additional preclinical activities to advance NN-841, that we expect to fund with a phase 2 STTR grant from the NIH.”

“Dr. Adamio’s innovations have the potential to make a positive impact for so many families around the world,” said Deborah Perez Fernandez, PhD, MBA, executive director of the Office for Research (OfR) Technology Transfer unit of Rutgers University, which patented the technologies and executed the licensing agreement to NanoNewron.

About NanoNewron

NanoNewron (https://www.nanonewron.com/) is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative, humanized biologics that cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Founded by Dr. Luciano D’Adamio, a professor at Rutgers University and holder of the Herbert C. and Jacqueline Krieger Klein Endowed Chair since 2017, NanoNewron leverages cutting-edge nanobody technologies to target neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and other CNS neurodegenerative pathologies.

NanoNewron is led by Dr. Marco Taglietti, MD, as Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Taglietti was most recently CEO of SCYNEXIS and a veteran in drug development, fund raising and commercialization, who brought to the market more than 35 products in different therapeutic areas.

About NewroBusTM

NewroBusTM is NanoNewron’s innovative humanized nanobody designed to target the transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) for efficient transcytosis across the BBB. This breakthrough technology dramatically enhances the delivery of biologic therapeutic agents to the CNS, significantly increasing their bioavailability and therapeutic potential inside the brain.

About NN-841

NN-841 is NanoNewron’s flagship therapeutic product comprising bi-functional humanized nanobodies that combine robust TNF-alpha inhibitory activity with blood-brain barrier permeability. Built using a proprietary TNF-alpha inhibitor and NewroBusTM, NN-841 targets neuroinflammatory pathways after efficiently crossing the blood-brain barrier, making it a game-changing treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and other CNS neurodegenerative conditions characterized by elevated TNFα levels. NN-841 is currently advancing through preclinical evaluation in humanized models with IND-enabling studies planned.

