Cycling Tourism Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cycling Tourism Global Market is projected to bloom from $115.44 billion in 2024 to $126.09 billion in 2025, a significant compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. This steady increase can be attributed to factors such as escalating eco-friendly travel, health consciousness among people, expansion of cycling infrastructure, growth in adventure tourism, and government support for sustainable transportation. Furthermore, the prospects for the cycling tourism market remain strong, with forecasts predicting a size of $176.94 billion by 2029, spurred by various emerging trends and an impressive compound annual growth rate of 8.8%.

How Has The Cycling Tourism Market Grown And What Is Its Future Potential?

In recent years, cycling tourism has seen an impressive growth, driven by a rising eco-friendly travel, health-conscious travellers, and government backing for sustainable transport. The market is projected to surge from $115.44 billion in 2024 to $126.09 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

In the forecast period, the market is poised for further growth, reaching $176.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth phase will be fueled by increased popularity of e-bikes, expansion of digital and virtual cycling experiences, a heightened focus on wellness tourism, growth of cycling-friendly infrastructure, and rising environmental awareness.

What Drives The Growth Of The Cycling Tourism Market?

A critical growth catalyst for the cycling tourism market is the rising trend of eco-friendly travel. Tourism practices that minimize environmental impact, promote sustainability, and reduce carbon footprints contribute significantly to eco-friendly travel. This trend is gaining traction due to heightened awareness of environmental issues and the growing desire of travelers to minimize their carbon footprint and support sustainable practices. Cycling tourism, being perceived as a low-carbon, sustainable travel option aligns well with these goals, thus driving market expansion. For instance, in January 2023, the World Travel & Tourism Council WTTC, revealed that there is an increasing demand for sustainable tourism, further accelerating the growth of the cycling tourism market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Cycling Tourism Market?

The cycling tourism market boasts a myriad of key players, which include Recreational Equipment Inc., Travel + Leisure Holdco LLC, Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, Explore Worldwide, Backroads, Vermont Bicycle Tours VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations, Trek Travel, Macs Adventure, Exodus Travels, Great Explorations, Saddle Skedaddle, Austin Adventures, Biking Tours Portugal, Ciclismo Classico, Trafalgar, Cycle Europe, Pure Adventures, Bicycle Adventures, Peak Tours, Arbutus Routes, and BikeHike Adventures.

How Are Trends Emerging In The Cycling Tourism Market?

In a bid to enhance their competitive edge in the industry, key players in the market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as private cycling tours. LifeCycle Adventures, a US-based cycling tour operator, unveiled a range of new cycling tours in Croatia in February 2024. This venture offers premium private tours with options for guided or self-guided experiences featuring hybrid, road, and e-bikes, showcasing the breathtaking coastlines, charming hilltop villages, and historic farms of the Istrian Peninsula.

How Is The Cycling Tourism Market Segmented?

1 By Type Of Cycling: Road Cycling; Mountain Biking; Urban Cycling; Touring And Adventure Cycling; Other Type Of Cycling.

2 By Type Of Tour: Self-Guided Tours; Guided Tours; Package Tours.

3 By Age Group: 18 To 30 Years; 30 To 50 Years; Above 50.

4 By Mode Of Booking: Direct; Company Website; Travel Agents; Other Modes Of Booking.

5 By Tourist: Solo; Friends Group; Couple; Family.

Subsegments include the likes of competitive and long-distance road cycling, cross-country and downhill mountain biking, city sightseeing by bike, multi-day bike tours, self-guided cycling tours, gravel cycling, fat biking, and e-bike tourism.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Cycling Tourism Market?

In 2024, Europe was the largest region for the cycling tourism market. In the upcoming years, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Other regions that hold prominence in the cycling tourism market include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

