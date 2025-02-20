Satellite Bus Market 2025 : to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2030

On the basis of satellite size, the small segment is projected to lead the global satellite bus market owing to higher CAGR.

The global satellite bus market was valued at $11.91 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Satellite Bus Market by Subsystem (Structure & Mechanism, Thermal Control, Electric Power System, Attitude Control System, Propulsion, Telemetry Tracking Command and Flight Software), Application (Earth Observation & Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration, Surveillance & Security, Mapping and Navigation), and Satellite Size (Small, Medium and Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global Satellite Bus industry generated $11.91 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $20.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (276+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8129 Prime determinants of growthSurge in number of satellite launches and increase in investment by governments & space agencies drive the growth of the global satellite bus market. However, lack of clarity in government policies and stringent government regulations for implementation & use of satellite hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in incorporation of new technologies and advancements in satellite mission technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.The communication segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the communication segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global satellite bus market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Satellite communication plays a vital role in the global communications systems which drives the growth of the satellite bus market. In addition, communication satellites are used for wireless, radio, internet, television, mobile communication applications and military applications which also proves to be a factor supplementing the growth of the segment in the global market. Moreover, the earth observation & meteorology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its contribution towards understanding of climate change and the global environment.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8129 North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global satellite bus market. This is attributed to numerous developments carried out by the key companies operating in the satellite & associated components industry. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to the increased application of satellites in numerous industries such as surveillance, mapping, navigation & others.Leading Market PlayersAirbus S.A.SBall CorporationIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)ISROLockheed Martin CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationSierra Nevada CorporationThales GroupThe Boeing Corporation𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/submarine-market-A10675 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-bearings-market-A14120 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-avionics-systems-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.