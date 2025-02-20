Local MICE Industry Players Gratified by the Outcomes of Participating in the 2025 UFI Asia Pacific Conference The First Chinese UFI Venue Management Programme in the Greater Bay Area Is Introduced in Macao

MACAU, February 20 - To aid MICE industry in the Greater Bay Area in expanding the international markets, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) collaborated with industry players to organise a delegation of over 50 representatives from the Greater Bay Area to participate in the “2025 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” held in Melbourne, Australia, to showcase the MICE strengths of the Greater Bay Area.

MICE industry players from the Greater Bay Area who joined this event for the first time expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the partaking in the conference. At the same time, UFI CEO Chris Skeith, OBE, has confirmed Macao’s role as an MICE training hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). This year, Macao has launched first UFI Venue Management programme taught in Mandarin in the Greater Bay Area.

The GBA MICE Industry Players Concur on the Effectiveness of the Conference in Expanding Their International Business Opportunities

The two-day 2025 UFI Asia Pacific Conference was successfully hosted in Melbourne, Australia, featuring approximately 15 meetings and experiential activities. Some of the Macao entrepreneurs considered the participation in this conference highly rewarding, and that the government’s arrangement allowed the participants to broaden their horizons and expand their international network. Furthermore, representatives of MICE companies from GBA said that the innovative MICE seminars and what they saw and experienced during the conference inspired them to come up with new concepts and directions about organising events, enhancing their international competitiveness. Throughout the conference, delegation members actively looked for high-quality and novel MICE projects that have the potential to enhance the “industry + MICE” new business model.

At the same time, they highlighted that it was a commendable new attempt for the GBA MICE industry to collectively participate in an international professional conference. This endeavour has the potential to elevate both Mainland China’s and Macao’s conventions and exhibitions onto the global platform, fostering interactive exchanges that enhance the international reputation of GBA MICE cities.

Satisfying Conference Experience Encouraged Industry Players to Join the Leading International MICE Organisation

Some Macao MICE venue organisers have expressed their satisfaction with the conference and showed interest in becoming members of UFI to broaden their international collaboration network. Additionally, some MICE practitioners have leveraged the UFI Conference to promote the upcoming exhibitions and conventions scheduled to debut in Macao this year. For instance, the inaugural International Automobile Federation (FIA) conference is set to take place in Macao in June, aiming to boost Macao’s reputation as a premier international MICE destination.

The Appealing Mascot “Pou Kong Ieng” Debuted at the International Professional Conference Has Introduced a Novel IP Promotion Model

Moreover, for the first time, IPIM showcased its mascot “Pou Kong Ieng” at the booth to publicise the strengths of the Macao-Hengqin exhibitions. This captivating presentation attracted the a great number of international participants. According to the Macao MICE representatives, they were pleasantly surprised and were confident that the innovative IP promotion model could tell the story of Macao globally, supporting investment promotion efforts.

The international MICE professionals attending the conference have also gained insights into the advantages of Macao’s MICE industry. They are convinced that hosting MICE events in Macao can generate abundant business opportunities for participants, sparking their interest in organising exhibitions in Macao.

The “2026 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” will be held in Bangkok, Thailand next year.