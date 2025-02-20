[Three “Debuts”] Over 100 “Premium Goods” from “Macao Ideas” Now Available in Local Residential Area and Major Supermarket, Bridging Online and Offline Sales Channels

MACAU, February 20 - Hosted by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the “Macao Premium Goods” Exhibition and Sales Campaign by Macao Ideas x Grand Mart will last for eight consecutive days starting today (20), and ten Macao Ideas exhibitors will present more than 100 Macao products. The campaign also highlights three “debuts”: the debut of Macao premium goods in a large supermarket at the local residential area, the debut at the supermarket’s online takeaway platform, and the debut of sales campaign at both offline and online stores.

Some of the exhibitors said that they attained remarkable sales during the Macao Ideas roadshows hosted in the staff areas of integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, and that their products hit large supermarket shelves after joining the “Macao Premium Goods” Exhibition and Sales Campaign last year. As the campaign’s extension to the Taipa residential area and the online supermarket would offer a gateway to tap into new customer bases, the exhibitors believed that these promotional initiatives orchestrated by Macao Ideas can significantly bolster the brand visibility for Macao local companies and drive their sales growth.

The event running from 20 to 27 February at Grand Mart in Taipa will showcase a diverse array of products, featuring more than 100 varieties of “Macao Premium Goods”. These offerings span from baked goods souvenir, snacks, noodles, dried seafood, bird’s nests, tea bags, wine, health products, bathroom amenities, pet supplies, and more, catering to a wide spectrum of customer shopping preferences. An activity “Check-in to Get Free Gifts” will be held at the venue in different time slots. By sharing specified videos and checking-in at the location, visitors can get a limited-edition souvenir from Macao Ideas. The souvenir is limited in quantity, and will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Macao Ideas Facilitates Local Companies’ Long-term Sales Expansion for through Short-term Campaigns

Last year marked the inaugural edition of the “Macao Premium Goods” Exhibition and Sales Campaign, wherein Macao Ideas exhibitors were featured at New Yaohan, a prominent local department store with locations in Nam Van and Cotai. This collaboration not only boosted sales but also paved the way for future partnerships. Part of the products are now available at New Yaohan’s supermarkets, manifesting short-term campaign’s potential for fostering long-term sales partnerships.

Macao Ideas is an exhibition centre established by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, dedicated to fostering the growth of Macao enterprises and uncovering new business prospects through extensive online and offline exhibitions, economic and trade promotion initiatives, as well as product showcases at major domestic and international exhibitions. Currently, over 100 Macao companies have joined Macao Ideas, presenting nearly 1,700 products bearing the labels of “Made-in-Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design”. Macao enterprises interested in joining the Macao Ideas may call (853) 2872 8212 for the relevant details.