Syntiant to Participate at Bernstein’s 3rd Annual TMT Forum

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today announced that its CEO, Kurt Busch, will participate in Bernstein’s 3rd Annual Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Forum, taking place February 26-27 at Hotel Nia in Menlo Park, Calif.

Busch will join Bernstein’s Managing Director and Senior Analyst Dr. Stacy Rasgon, Ph.D., on February 26 at 11 a.m. PST for a fireside chat to discuss Syntiant’s value proposition and growth strategy, including the company’s recent acquisition of Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE: KN) Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM) business for $150 million in cash and stock.

Since its founding, Syntiant has raised $270 million and shipped more than 100 million purpose-built processors and ML models. Acquiring Knowles’ CMM division enables Syntiant to offer end-to-end solutions for always-on audio and speech applications by integrating microphones and sensors with its edge AI hardware and software technology.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

About Bernstein

Bernstein is a leading cash equities and equity research business launched in April 2024 as a joint venture between Societe Generale and AllianceBernstein. With over 750 employees serving professional clients globally, Bernstein operates in 17 countries with major hubs in New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as regional offices in Europe, North America, Singapore, Japan and the UAE. Built on a history of industry leading research, Bernstein provides institutional investors, corporates and financial institutions with premier investment insights into over 1000 stocks covering North American, European and Asia Pacific equity markets, in addition to unparalleled equity liquidity access and global trading technology. The brand is defined by Blackbooks, renowned for their in-depth quantitative forecasts and unmatched industry expertise. Bernstein’s Research Analysts are thought leaders who typically have many years of direct experience in the industries they cover. Clients have access to a full range of seamlessly integrated equity services, leveraging Bernstein’s cash equities and research capabilities and Societe Generale’s equity derivatives, prime services and equity capital markets offering. More information can be found by visiting https://www.bernsteinresearch.com.



Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc .

gmedici@pondel.com

310-279-5968

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.