KFC Canada Brings the Swicy Flavour with Mike's Hot Honey

Inspired by the craveable sweet and spicy profile, KFC Canada is pairing their legendary fried chicken with Mike's Hot Honey in this first-ever-collaboration

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is bringing the swicy heat to Canadians through a delectable partnership with Mike's Hot Honey. Fans can now savour KFC's Original Recipe Chicken drizzled with the famous Mike's Hot Honey, creating a mouthwatering, sweet and spicy twist on KFC’s finger lickin’ good chicken.

Swicy is the flavour sensation of the moment and by partnering with the authority on the flavour - Mike’s Hot Honey - KFC Canada is bringing bold and craveable tastes to the table, while staying true to what Canadians love. This first-ever QSR collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey includes:

The Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich: KFC’s triple-breaded, 100% Canadian farm-raised chicken topped with signature Mike’s Hot Honey – crafted from 100% pure honey and chili peppers – and crispy jalapenos for the perfect blend of sweetness and heat.

Mike's Hot Honey Tenders: Made from 100% pure honey and infused with chili peppers, dip into the perfect blend of sweetness and heat with KFC's Original Recipe Tenders made from 100% Canadian farm-raised chicken, and Mike's Hot Honey dip.

“Consumers are craving foods that push the boundaries of their taste buds, and leaning into the swicy movement is just another way we’re driving innovation at KFC,” says Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, KFC Canada. “We are so excited to bring together two Canadian favourites – KFC's finger lickin’ good chicken and Mike's signature Hot Honey – creating an irresistible flavour experience that’s sure to make every bite a finger lickin’ good experience.”

"Partnering with a beloved brand like KFC Canada is a dream come true for us," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "I grew up on their iconic fried chicken buckets and it was one of my very first drizzles when I first created Mike's Hot Honey. The sweet heat pairs perfectly with their Original Recipe Chicken and I am so happy everyone will have an opportunity to enjoy this delicious combination."

The new Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Tenders are now available at KFC.ca, through the KFC App and participating KFC locations across Canada, for a limited time. Be sure to get it before it’s gone.

For photography and video assets, please click here.

About KFC

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world’s most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel’s own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC’s specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Canada has more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!

For further information:

Jahliya Daley, Narrative XPR, Jahliya.daley@narrativexpr.com

