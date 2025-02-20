Xraised Explores Mental Health Advocacy with Dr. Jamie Huysman in an Exclusive Interview

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised, a platform dedicated to transformative conversations, recently featured an exclusive interview with Dr. Jamie Huysman, a renowned trauma-certified psychologist and licensed clinical social worker. As the Executive Director of STAR Network, Dr. Huysman leads groundbreaking mental health advocacy efforts, offering free resources, virtual support groups, and education to survivors of toxic and abusive relationships (TAR).

In this compelling discussion, Dr. Jamie Huysman shares STAR Network’s mission to empower survivors, foster resilience, and provide essential support through innovative programs like TAR Anon by addressing critical issues such as attachment disorders and parental alienation, STAR Network is reshaping trauma recovery and mental health advocacy on a global scale.

Beyond his work with STAR Network, Dr. Huysman serves as Chief Compassion Officer at WellMed Medical Management, where he spearheads initiatives to combat burnout among healthcare professionals. His extensive expertise in clinical practice, media, and government affairs allows him to develop actionable solutions that enhance individual and organizational well-being.

“Our mission is to create accessible, transformative support systems that uplift both survivors and professionals,” said Dr. Huysman. “Through STAR Network and WellMed, we’re building healing communities worldwide.”

Watch the full interview on Xraised and explore more insightful discussions at https://xraised.com/.

About STAR Network

STAR Network is a global initiative providing free mental health resources, support groups, and educational programs for individuals impacted by toxic and abusive relationships. Dedicated to empowering survivors and fostering resilience, STAR Network is revolutionizing trauma recovery worldwide. Learn more at starnetwork.org.

About Xraised

Xraised is a premier platform featuring in-depth interviews with changemakers across various industries. By amplifying voices that drive positive transformation, Xraised connects audiences with meaningful conversations that inspire action.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.