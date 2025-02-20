5G in Aviation Market Projected Expansion to $4.68+ Billion Market Value by 2030 with a 23.6% CAGR

By region, North America dominated the global 5G in aviation market in 2020 in terms of market share.

The global 5G in aviation market was valued at $0.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8%.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G in aviation market generated $0.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Upsurge in airline passenger traffic and government initiatives to support the development of 5G drive the growth of the global 5G in aviation market. However, high infrastructure cost involved in 5G technology deployment restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, contracts and agreements with the aviation industry players and continuous advancements in 5G network present new opportunities in the upcoming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (273 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7468 Key Findings Of The StudyBy communication infrastructure, the small cell segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By technology, eMBB segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By end use, the airport segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.By region, North America dominated the global 5G in aviation market in 2020 in terms of market share.Based on communication infrastructure, the small cell segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end use, the airport segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7468 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.List of companies profiled of the global 5G in aviation market analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc.Gogo Inc.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Inseego Corp.Nokia CorporationOneWebPanasonic Avionics CorporationQualcomm Technologies, Inc.Smartsky Networks, LLCTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multirotor-drone-market-A09185 𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.