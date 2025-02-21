Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air Acquires Flow-Tech Air Conditioning Corp., Expanding HVAC and Plumbing Services in Miami

Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air and Flow-Tech Air Conditioning Corp unite to deliver faster, better, and more reliable plumbing & HVAC services across Miami. Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air Logo | Innovation, Comfort, and Reliability. Expanding to serve you better—Sunny Bliss technicians in action across Miami.

More Savings, Faster Service, Expanded Expertise – Homeowners Win Big with This Game-Changing Acquisition!

This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver top-tier plumbing and HVAC solutions with greater speed and efficiency for our Miami customers.” — Mehdi Khachani (CEO) Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air , a leading provider of plumbing and HVAC services in Miami, has announced its acquisition of Flow-Tech Air Conditioning Corp. The acquisition will allow Sunny Bliss to expand its services and provide even more savings, faster service, and expanded expertise to homeowners in the Miami area.Flow-Tech Air Conditioning Corp. has been a trusted name in the air conditioning industry for over 20 years, providing top-notch services to residential and commercial clients. With this acquisition, Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air will now be able to offer a wider range of services, including air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance, as well as plumbing services such as leak detection, drain cleaning, and water heater installation."We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Flow-Tech Air Conditioning Corp.," said Mehdi Khachani, CEO of Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air. "This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our services and provide our customers with even more options for their plumbing and HVAC needs. We are committed to delivering the same level of quality and customer satisfaction that both Sunny Bliss and Flow-Tech are known for.Homeowners in Miami can expect to see the benefits of this acquisition immediately. With the combined expertise and resources of Sunny Bliss and Flow-Tech, customers can enjoy faster service, more savings, and a wider range of services to choose from. This game-changing acquisition is a win for both companies and, most importantly, for the customers who will benefit from the expanded services and expertise.One of many satisfied homeowners, Wendy, recently shared her experience with Sunny Bliss. She stated, "Can't go wrong with Sunny Bliss! From the office staff to the technicians, everything was great. My technician, Edison, was knowledgeable, professional, and efficient. He finished the job quickly and did a spectacular job. Highly recommend—100% satisfied!" This glowing review is just one of many that Sunny Bliss has received from their happy customers.Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air is dedicated to providing top-notch plumbing and HVAC services to the Miami community. With the acquisition of Flow-Tech Air Conditioning Corp., they are now able to offer an even more comprehensive range of services to their valued customers. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly for any plumbing or HVAC needs.For More Information📞 Call Us at: +1 (305) 504-6091📩 Contact Us: https://sunnybliss.com/contact-us/ 📢 Media Contact: https://sunnybliss.com/media Sunny Bliss Club Membership: https://sunnybliss.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/The-Sunny-Bliss-Club-Membership-102624.pdf Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air – Making Home a Happy Place!

Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air - Making Home Your Happy Place!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.