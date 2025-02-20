Governor Hochul Announces Completion of 33-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Westchester

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Maple Commons, a new housing development in Croton-on-Hudson that offers 33 affordable, energy-efficient homes in a walkable, transit-oriented community. The $18 million two-building complex, developed by Regan Development, is affordable for residents earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 5,000 affordable homes in Westchester County. Maple Commons continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Maple Commons brings critically needed affordable apartments to Croton-on-Hudson, one of the State’s first Pro-Housing Communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This highly energy-efficient, transit-oriented development is the latest example of my administration’s commitment to making our state more affordable and ensuring all New Yorkers have access to a stable and secure place to live.”

Located on Maple Street in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, the newly-constructed development features an 8,000 square foot park that is open to the public, and additional outdoor common spaces, including a playground. All residents will be provided free high-speed internet in their unit.

The highly energy efficient, all-electric development has been certified under the NYSERDA New Construction – Housing Program. Efficiency measures include high-efficiency equipment for space heating and cooling, domestic hot water, and appliances.

State financing includes State and Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate $11.1 million in equity and $1.7 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Westchester County provided $1.7 million through their New Homes Land Acquisition Program.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Our $18 million investment in Maple Commons has helped create 33 new, affordable homes that will provide opportunities to live in a safe, family-friendly community. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her vision and commitment to creating more housing opportunities for New Yorkers so they can live affordably in wonderful communities like Croton-on-Hudson, as well as our partners at Regan Development for bringing this important project to fruition.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York's built environment plays a significant role in our progress towards a sustainable future, and new construction projects like Maple Commons ensure that we are taking steps forward. The building solutions incorporated, such as high efficiency heating and cooling equipment, will benefit future residents by creating the opportunity for clean, healthy, and affordable living for the Westchester County community.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Westchester deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help build 33 new homes at Maple Commons in Croton-on-Hudson. These brand new homes will be all-electric and offer the community new outdoor spaces, including a playground. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in Westchester and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to ensure that every New Yorker has a roof over their heads.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “Maple Commons is the kind of investment our communities need to ensure access to high-quality, affordable housing. Congratulations to the Village of Croton-on-Hudson and New York State Homes and Community Renewal on this achievement. By prioritizing climate-friendly development, they are tackling multiple challenges at once—creating much-needed housing, supporting good-paying construction jobs, and advancing our state climate goals.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, "Congratulations to the Village of Croton-on-Hudson for breaking ground on this exciting new housing development. This development is another local demonstration that affordable housing can be beautiful and bring amenities and benefits to the whole community, such as space for public recreation. I am so proud that communities in my district are stepping up to do their part to help more New Yorkers find an affordable place to call home, and that the state is assisting them in doing so."

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in bringing Maple Commons to fruition, a new, affordable housing development in the Croton-on-Hudson community. We are continuing on our path to create as many affordable homes as possible for our residents, at price point that all people can afford. Westchester County was proud to provide $1.7 million in funding through our New Homes Land Acquisition Program, and when we allocate significant dollars for these kinds of projects, we are ultimately helping to improve the quality of life of our residents and families.”

Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh said, "Maple Commons has transformed an unused vacant lot into homes for 33 families. New homes mean more customers and workers for local businesses and a more vibrant local economy. This development demonstrates what happens when we work together, carefully and deliberately, to create quality affordable housing, which is so desperately needed in our community. Thank you so much to our partners in state and local government for contributing to this effort. Most importantly we welcome our new neighbors and future friends at Maple Commons.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 55,000 homes. More than 55,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro Housing Certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. Currently, 275 communities have been certified, including Croton-on-Hudson.