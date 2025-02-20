Dickey’s Kinyana McCoy Named Among Top 15 Dallas Marketing Experts

Influence Digest honors innovative leadership amid personal and professional challenges

Dallas, TX, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. proudly announces that Kinyana McCoy, Retail Marketing Manager, has been named one of the Top 15 Marketing Experts in Dallas by Influence Digest. This prestigious honor recognizes McCoy’s outstanding leadership and innovative strategies in the highly competitive Dallas marketing arena.

McCoy, whose career has been defined by resilience and innovation, recalled the challenges she faced this past year. "I'm humbled to receive such a prestigious recognition amongst my peers. This is a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion I have for the industry. Thanks to my family, cohorts, and team at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurant, Inc. Special thank you to the Dallas market for allowing my expertise to be exemplified. I'm excited for what's ahead,” she said.

Her direct supervisor, VP of Purchasing and Retail Shayla Partusch, said McCoy’s work has transformed the company’s marketing efforts. “Kinyana’s creative vision and tireless work ethic have transformed our marketing initiatives. Her ability to turn challenges into opportunities is a testament to her leadership, and we are proud to see her excellence recognized citywide,” Partusch said.

At a time when Dallas is emerging as a hub for marketing ingenuity – with professionals leveraging social media, content marketing and advanced AI techniques – Dickey’s CEO, Laura Rea Dickey, said McCoy’s contributions have had a broader impact on the company. “Kinyana’s recognition reflects her innovative approach and deep commitment to our brand’s success. Her passion for connecting with our customers elevates every campaign and inspires our entire team,” she said.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, said the honor was a win not just for McCoy but for the entire organization. “This honor showcases the forward-thinking mindset and dedication we foster at Dickey’s. Empowering leaders like Kinyana is key to driving our growth and innovation in a competitive market,” he said.

This recognition underscores a culture at Dickey’s that nurtures innovation and perseverance. McCoy’s heartfelt reflections highlight the strategic importance of effective marketing in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, while the leadership’s commitment to visionary guidance remains central to sustaining Dickey’s legacy and driving future success.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

