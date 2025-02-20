Dr. Kimberly Ku Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unlocking Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Dr. Kimberly Ku

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unlocking Success" co-authored by Dr. Kimberly Ku, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 9th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Unlocking Success has achieved outstanding success, consistently ranking among the top positions across a range of key business categories on Amazon. Notably, it reached the coveted #1 spot in New Release rankings for Direct Marketing, further solidifying its impact. The book has also earned bestseller status in multiple other areas, including sales, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. These impressive rankings highlight the book's broad appeal and the significant value it brings to readers across various industries.

Central to the success of "Unlocking Success" is Kimberly Ku’s chapter, "Remembering.” Kimberly shares the transformative power of remembering and aligning with her core values amidst life’s challenges. Her story inspires readers to honor their truth, prioritize their well-being, and find success by living intentionally and authentically.



Meet Dr. Kimberly Ku:

Dr. Kimberly Ku, MD, is a dedicated medical oncologist and hematologist serving as a community physician partner at Illinois CancerCare in central Illinois. With a broad range of research, administrative, and clinical interests, Dr. Ku is recognized as a well-rounded physician and leader in her field, as noted through multiple community awards she has garnered from colleagues, patients, and local organizations. She holds triple board certifications in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine, along with additional certification in Genomic Cancer Risk Assessment. Her passion for future executive leadership is evident through her role as the 2024 ResearcHER ambassador for the American Cancer Society, where she has worked to foster collaboration among local institutions, promote diversity, and break down barriers in healthcare. She also advocates for Value Based Care and serves as her practice’s champion for the US Oncology network.



Dr. Ku’s career is anchored in her commitment to building long-term relationships based on shared values and mutual trust. This ethos drives her multi-institutional collaborations, where individual stories form the foundation of larger, impactful projects. In July 2024, her practice enrolled its first patient in the prestigious international Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium, where she serves as the site’s Principal Investigator. She has been recognized by the National Cancer Institute for excellence in community oncology clinical trial accrual for multiple trial categories through consecutive years 2023-2024.



Her journey to becoming a medical oncologist was profoundly shaped by the loss of a close college friend to young-onset colon cancer. This early experience ignited a passion for turning life’s darkest moments into opportunities for empathy, curiosity, and action. Beyond medicine, Dr. Ku has embraced humanitarian pursuits and has appeared on the Success Network TV show "That’s Right," hosted by former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss. She discussed the role of trust and empathy in building stronger business relationships, further expanding her impact through professional connections with the Celebrity Branding Agency and the Black Swan Group. She also serves as Executive Producer for Abundance Studios, a group dedicated to harnessing individual successes as a collective network capable of uplifting the world through humanitarian storytelling and actionable charitable projects.



Outside of her professional achievements, Dr. Ku enjoys spending time with her husband and three boys, taking part in park runs and farm events, and visiting her parents in Michigan. She also enjoys listening to podcasts during her workouts and indulging in her love of horror films. She would love to exhibit some of her personal artwork in the future. A lifelong learner and innovator, another personal dream is to manage her own farm, prioritizing socially responsible energy use.



To learn more, visit:

● Ku, M.D., Kimberly – Illinois CancerCare

● LinkedIn: Kimberly Ku



To order your copy of “Unlocking Success” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.