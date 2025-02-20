Minister Nomakhosazana Meth: G20 Employment Working Group

Programme Director,

I stand before you today with profound humility as we launch the G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) in the Eastern Cape, the birthplace of the first two former Presidents of Democratic South Africa, Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki. The province is affectionately known as the home of the Legends.

Today we are at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in this beautiful city of Gqeberha, at the southernmost tip of the African continent. This moment is significant for South Africa, the African continent, and the World.

Since the founding of the G20 in 1999, it is the first time that it has been hosted on African soil, following the African Union’s historic admission to this esteemed forum in 2023. This milestone underscores the growing recognition of Africa’s role in shaping the global economic and social agenda. Just recently in Zambia, during the 51st African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) council sitting, South Africa was elected to chair this regional body, which further strengthens Africa’s voice on the global stage.

As we gather here today, we are reminded of the words of our icon and leader Nelson Mandela, who said: “Our interdependence, bringing us together into a common global home, across the oceans and the continents, demands that we all combine to launch a global offensive for development, prosperity and human survival.” This vision resonates deeply with the G20’s mission to foster international economic cooperation and address the pressing challenges of our time.

The world faces many overlapping challenges, including rising geopolitical tensions, economic inequality, climate change, and rapid technological disruptions. These challenges demand collective action, solidarity, and a renewed commitment to equality and sustainable development.

Cooperation is the bedrock of human civilisation. Humanity has progressed through collaboration from the earliest forms of social organisation to the complex global systems we navigate today. Yet, in this era of unilateralism, protectionism, and nationalism, the spirit of cooperation is under threat. We are witnessing a decline in the sense of common purpose, even as the challenges we face grow more interconnected and complex.

This year, South Africa will preside over the G20 under the overarching theme of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability. These three pillars will shape the priorities of the Working Groups in both the Sherpa and Finance Tracks and inform the High-Level Deliverables throughout our presidency.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we assume the G20 Presidency, we do so with a clear vision and a transformative agenda. Our priorities are rooted in recognising that the challenges of the 21st century—climate change, inequality, unemployment, and technological disruption—require coordinated and collective action. Allow me to outline the key pillars of our agenda:

1. Solidarity is the foundation of our approach. We must ensure that no person or country is left behind in pursuing progress. This requires a renewed commitment to multilateralism and the reform of global institutions to make them more representative and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

2. The burden of debt is stifling the developmental aspirations of many nations in the Global South. One of our key priorities is debt sustainability for low-income countries. It is unjust that over 60% of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) are held by a handful of wealthy nations while the Global South struggles to access the resources needed for sustainable development.

As the Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa recently pointed out in Davos, our country will advocate for the redirecting of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to support the low-income countries’ infrastructure, education, healthcare, and industrial development.

3. Inequality remains one of the most significant impediments to growth, stability, and social cohesion. It is persistent within and between countries and undermines inclusive sustainable development. Our Presidency will prioritise inclusive growth and reducing inequality through responsive trade and investment policies.

4. We will champion initiatives that promote equal access to opportunities, particularly for women and young people. Gender equality is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity. Building on the Brisbane Goal, which expires in 2025, we will work to close the gender gap in labour force participation, enforce equal pay legislation and address the barriers women face in the workforce.

The gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen within and between countries, and a shrinking labour income share threatens social cohesion. We will address inequality and the declining labour income share, through advocating for policies that ensure fair wages and better income distribution. This includes promoting progressive taxation, strengthening social protection systems, and supporting collective bargaining rights for workers.

Esteemed Delegates,

The pursuit of iequality and solidarity cannot be separated from sustainable development. We must meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

South Africa will prioritise mobilising finance for a just energy transition. We will seek agreement on increasing the quality and quantity of climate finance flows to developing economies, which aligns with the commitments made at UN climate change summits.

Additionally, we will focus on harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and development. The countries and communities endowed with these resources must be the primary beneficiaries of their extraction and value addition.

This launch of the Employment Working Group marks a critical step in advancing our agenda. The EWG will focus on addressing the profound transformations in the world of work, which are driven by technological advancements, climate change, and demographic shifts.

Our discussions will be guided by the overarching theme: ‘Living and Working in an Unequal World: Ensuring Decent Work and Decent Lives’. This theme speaks directly to the growing inequalities in the global labour market and the broader socioeconomic inequalities we face as an international community.

This theme also informs the specific priorities that South Africa will champion during its G20 Presidency.

First, under the priority of inclusive growth and youth employment, we must tackle the growing challenge of youth unemployment, particularly in developing countries. Young people are the cornerstone of future economic stability, and we must create opportunities for them to thrive in the global economy.

The Antalya Goal, which sought to reduce the share of young people at risk of being permanently left behind in the labour market by 15% by 2025, is set to expire. Building on this, we will introduce the Nelson Mandela Bay G20 Goal on Youth Employment. This new goal aims to reduce NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) rates by 5% by 2030, focusing on digital literacy, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

Thus, we will prioritise bridging the gap between education and employment, scaling up effective employment policies, and strengthening policy coordination to create inclusive and sustainable employment pathways for young people.

One area we wish to explore is how the Nelson Mandela Bay

G20 Goal on Youth Employment can strengthen the G20 Compact with Africa, which was initiated under the German G20 Presidency. The Compact promotes private investment in Africa by improving macroeconomic, business, and financing frameworks. The South African Presidency is committed to advancing this initiative to foster sustainable growth and employment across the continent.

Colleagues,

Despite some progress made, women continue to face systemic barriers in the workforce, including unequal pay, limited leadership opportunities, and the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work. Our discussions will focus on promoting equal pay, addressing workplace discrimination, and expanding access to social security. Therefore, it is crucial to tackle unpaid work, promote financial inclusion, and eliminate gender-based violence.

South as the first African nation to host the G20 Presidency is committed in advancing Africa’s priorities. The African continent is the next frontier of global growth and productivity, with an unparalleled natural resource endowment and the youngest population in the world. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), among other things, presents an opportunity to potentially transform the continent’s economic and social fortunes.

Distinguished delegates,

In conclusion, though our challenges are immense - so are the opportunities!

As we launch the Employment Working Group., let us remember that our shared future depends on our ability to act together with urgency in solidarity, and a commitment to equality and sustainability. We must strive for a future of work that benefits everyone and fosters peace, stability, equality, and progress worldwide. Therefore, our G20 Presidency aspires to ensure Decent Work and Decent Lives in order to leave no one behind.

I leave you with a quote by Nelson Mandela that says, “Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognise that the world is hungry for action and not words. Act with courage and vision”.

I wish you fruitful deliberations in the next four days.

Thank you.

