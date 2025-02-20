Minister Parks Tau on extension of bid validity period for Fourth National Lottery and Sports Pools Licence

As the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), and pursuant to my responsibilities under the Lotteries Act, 1997, I am deeply committed to overseeing a selection process that upholds the highest standards of integrity and fairness. This responsibility, as set out by the Lotteries Act, demands a thorough process.

The complexity of conducting the national lottery, which supports vulnerable communities and those disadvantaged by unfair discrimination, requires that I choose an operator that will not only maximise the net proceeds from the national lottery and sports pools for good causes but also manage these operations with integrity and efficiency.

To this end, and as previously communicated, I have identified several areas that require additional evaluation to ensure that the successful applicant meets all legal and ethical requirements. Furthermore, the successful applicant must demonstrate a commitment to our social responsibility objectives and the promotion of economic empowerment within historically disadvantaged communities.

Given the detailed nature of these assessments and the imperative to conduct them thoroughly, I am not in a position to finalise the decision at this juncture. Therefore, to maintain the integrity of the process and ensure that the evaluation is properly conducted, I have decided to extend the bid validity period by an additional twelve months, now expiring on 31 May 2026.

This extension is necessary not only for completing the review but also for ensuring that the process is fair and results in the selection of a successful applicant that is best equipped to handle the complexities of the National Lottery and Sports Pools Licence. I am committed to continuing this process so that the final decision will best serve the interests of South Africa.

I appreciate the understanding and patience of all stakeholders and assure you that this extension is a necessary measure to secure the best possible outcome for the National Lottery, its beneficiaries and the country.

