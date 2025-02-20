President Cyril Ramaphosa assures nation Cabinet deliberations will deliver a budget that works for all

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes to assure South Africans that Cabinet’s continuing deliberations on the Budget will deliver outcomes that will protect vulnerable citizens and lay a platform for economic growth.

President Ramaphosa says the postponement today, Wednesday, 19 February 2025, of the tabling of the Budget in Parliament was the result of disagreement but also collegial and mature consensus within Cabinet that Budget proposals be worked through comprehensively and productively to secure the wellbeing of the economy and individual citizens.

President Ramaphosa said: “We are called upon as the national leadership to pursue all initiatives aimed at growth in order for us to increase employment and alleviate the effects of poverty.

“The Government of National Unity will in the coming days and week intensify our efforts to balance the imperatives that drive the fundamental growth objectives of this administration with the realities of a constrained fiscal environment.

“We are working as partners to ensure that the Budget is one that works for individuals and investors alike.”

